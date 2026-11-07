‘Y’all Are Idiots’: Ex-PGA Tour Pro Sets the Record Straight on Internet Invitational Backlash

The 2026 Internet Invitational continues to generate plenty of buzz, with Episode 4 recently dropping on YouTube. Amid the excitement, Wesley Bryan, who competed in the event, took to X to pose an interesting question: “Would the Internet Invitational be better or worse if you replaced the 8 highest-ranked golfers there and added the 8 best players in the world?”

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Bryan wanted The Duke, Callux, Jersey Jerry, Eric Sollenberger, Kyle Forgeard, Trent Ryan, Jon Gruden, and The Jet to be replaced by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, and Tommy Fleetwood. This didn’t sit well with the hosts of Pardon My Take.

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“I saw this list, and I thought to myself, you know what? I would go the exact opposite way,” Eric Sollenberger, who was on Bryan’s team in this year’s Internet Invitational before they got eliminated in episode 4, said. “I would rather get rid of the best eight players. And then add eight more that are worse than all of us.”

“Because the worst players… any shot could either be a disaster or awesome,” co-host Dan Katz supported Sollenberger. “…A lot of these guys in the Internet Invitational are incredible golfers. And… you definitely need the good golfers. Like, Big John is an awesome golfer. That was an incredible moment. But yeah, would that moment have been better if Scottie Scheffler had hit a 20-foot?

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“No, no. Everyone [would be] like, yeah, you’re Scottie Scheffler. You’re supposed to hit this shot.”

Wesley Bryan, however, didn’t stay quiet about this reception to his tweet and quickly explained what he meant to say with the tweet.

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“Y’all are idiots,” he wrote back on X. “How did you spin my words that direction? I was asking the question to the general golf audience. I would rather watch Bob Does Sports than the PGA TOUR. I would rather play alt shot with Bob than a pro golfer. I literally chose YouTube golf for that reason.”

However, it might not have been a choice as much as the only option. Wesley Bryan earned his PGA Tour card in August 2016 after recording three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, then known as the Web.com Tour. He competed on the PGA Tour until April 2025, when he received an indefinite suspension for participating in The Duels: Miami, a YouTube golf event featuring content creators and linked to LIV Golf.

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However, Bryan’s YouTube journey had begun long before his suspension. He and his brother George co-founded the Bryan Bros Golf channel around 2014, while Wesley was still playing mini-tours and using the content to help fund his tournament entry fees. Following his suspension, he shifted his focus towards YouTube golf and content creation, making it a more central part of his professional career.

And it’s not like the 36-year-old didn’t try to get back into professional golf.

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Ex-PGA Tour pro tried and failed to get his suspension lifted

In February, Wesley Bryan told Skratch’s Dan Rapaport that he made another attempt to return to the PGA Tour. But his appeal fell on deaf ears. The former Tour pro had hoped to have his punishment reconsidered following Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement.

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Bryan revealed that he and his wife had sent a “really well thought out” letter to the PGA Tour seeking his reinstatement after Koepka’s return was announced. However, the response they received was far from encouraging.

“We got a response saying they reviewed the letter,” Bryan explained. “But it was from basically their assistant saying ‘no conversation is necessary.’ That was pretty difficult. Like, why can’t we talk on the phone for 10 or 15 minutes?”

Bryan’s situation drew comparisons with Koepka, who returned to the Tour after a four-year LIV Golf stint. While the five-time major champion received a pathway back, Bryan was denied even an opportunity to discuss his case.

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The contrasting treatment sparked debate among golf fans, with some questioning the Tour’s decision-making and others arguing that Koepka’s accomplishments make the two situations incomparable.

Having said that, Wesley Bryan seems to miss competing on the PGA Tour more than he lets on. However, he has since denied that this was what he intended to convey with his tweet.