Year After His Shocking Arrest, PGA Tour Pro Reveals How Scottie Scheffler’s Character Changed

In Scottie Scheffler’s words, he knew five days in advance that the authorities would dismiss the charges against him at the 2024 PGA Championship. Reflecting on the “chaotic situation,” which included a felony second-degree assault charge, Scottie Scheffler said in 2024, “to be honest with you, it’s not something that I love reliving… It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief because that’s something that will always kind of stick with me.” True to his words, we are back on the age-old conversation, though it comes from one of his PGA Tour fellow players, Brian Harmon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Harmon, the 2023 Open Champion, recently played at the Memorial Tournament but had a tough time, finishing the first two rounds with scores of 76 and 78, which caused him to miss the cut. However, during an interview on the notsam show, he couldn’t help but discuss an entirely different topic: Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship arrest. Reflecting on the moment when he and Scheffler were on their way to their tee time after Scheffler’s release, Harmon praised the World No. 1’s behavior.

Talking about Scottie Scheffler and the day he got arrested, Harmon said, “He’s the last guy. He gets arrested, we’re like, “Oh, come on, man, that guy, no way.” I played with him the day he got arrested, paired with him at the PGA Championship. And so Thursday, he comes out, and it’s his first round as a father. He just had a kid, and so I’m like, man, that’s great, first round as a father. Next day, I joke, you know, they have to like, you know, escort him to the tee box.”



Scottie Scheffler’s son, Bennett, was born on May 8, 2024, just a few days before the PGA Championship began. Interestingly, in 2024, Brian Harmon expressed a similar sentiment about the situation. He said that Scheffler is “one hell of a dude, and I am sure glad he’s gonna be out here to play.” Harmon added that many Tour players were “supportive” of Scheffler, with Will Zalatoris even mentioning that many requested a postponement of the second round of the PGA Championship.

However, while talking about getting back to the game after such a “traumatic” event, Harmon replied, “Compartmentalizing” helps. Discussing how he transforms into “Brian the golfer” when he’s on the course, Harmon explained how Scottie Scheffler might have handled the pressure and stress. “I have to separate those two things, and like, for me, it’s hard, like, when my family comes out and watches because you get competitive, you get, you know, you’re a different person out there. You turn into, I mean, it’s serious business, and, uh, so I think he did a really good job of being able to, like, okay, I did get arrested, that sucks, but that was… Now, Scottie the golfer’s here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Scheffler’s habit of keeping his two worlds separate is well-documented. In 2024, he said that his dad never saw him as a golfer and never pressured him to excel in the sport. Instead, his parents emphasized the importance of education and being kind to others. Then, he famously added, “Golf is just something that I do, it’s not my life.”

However, this isn’t the first time Harmon has shared his take on Scottie Scheffler. During the third round of the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler showcased his unmatched skill by finishing the last five holes at five-under par, even managing to birdie the challenging 17th hole. Harman, reflecting on his own struggles on the closing holes, said, “It’s like he’s got a time machine and he goes forward in time and knows exactly what the wind is doing and lands the ball just right.” Perhaps this is why Brian Harmon’s and Scottie Scheffler’s relationship withstood even earlier Tour days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Harmon once tried to break Scottie Scheffler (and failed)

The connection between Brian Harman and Scottie Scheffler features playful rivalry and mutual respect. After Scheffler won his second major title in 2024, Harman expressed his wish that Scheffler wouldn’t compete in the RBC Heritage, saying, “There’s lots of parts of me that hope he doesn’t play.” Despite some criticisms of Scheffler, such as being labeled as playing “boring” golf, Harman feels otherwise. He tried to rattle Scheffler when they first met on the Tour, but found him unfazed. Scheffler was 23 then, and when Harmon talked about the moment in 2024, he said, “I was razzing him about Texas football. I was trying to get a reaction out of him. Wouldn’t give it to me.” Talk about a strong personality!

However, there’s another story. During the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, they paired together, with Scheffler struggling in the first round with a 79 while Harman shot a 71. However, Scheffler rebounded with a 65 in the second round. Talking about Scottie Scheffler’s habit of returning to his best without a warning, Harmon said, “I felt like most guys that were first-year, they would have kind of mailed it in, but he just went through his routine and shot a great score.” Harman admires Scheffler’s mental strength, saying, “Scottie’s success has not surprised me. He’s got like the perfect mental strength and demeanor to do what he’s doing.”