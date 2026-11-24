Golfers are mostly remembered for their wins at prestigious events across the globe. However, how many golfers are remembered for changing what the game looked like? English golfer Gloria Minoprio did exactly that with a pair of trousers and a single golf club.

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A trained magician and one-handed pianist, Minoprio rose to fame for her choice of clothes at the 1933 English Ladies Championship. During an episode of All Bones Considered: Laurel Hill Stories, Dr. Joe Lex explained how Minoprio revolutionized the game by her fashion choices.

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“In 1933, an Italian golfer named Gloria Minoprio competed in the British Ladies’ Championship in what was the smartest golfing outfit ever worn by any golfer,” Dr. Lex said on his podcast. “This was the first sight of a woman in trousers. They were called slacks on the golf course. And to say it caused a stir is an understatement. Her costume is now in the possession of the World Golf Museum in St. Andrews.”

It’s important to note that while Dr. Lex called Minoprio an Italian golfer, she was born in Liverpool, England. However, Minoprio was of Italian descent.

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To understand how Minoprio made a statement, it helps to look at how women golfers dressed in the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

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In the Victorian era, the dresses worn by women golfers impacted their golfing experience significantly. The dresses had crinolines, bustles, and multiple petticoats, which did not allow women to swing freely.

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While one would assume that the Edwardian era, which followed the Victorian era, would bring about a positive change, sadly that wasn’t the case. In the Edwardian era, women wore a simple straw boater, white blouse, and a long black skirt. Wearing fashionable hats was also essential.

Furthermore, women golfers often wore skirt bands to prevent the wind from blowing their skirts around. Overall, the way women golfers dressed back then didn’t make golf seem like a leisure activity. The Flapper Era also didn’t bring about a significant change, with golf attire simply being streetwear.

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In this environment, Minoprio broke the stereotype by becoming the first woman to wear trousers (slacks) at a major ladies’ championship. Minoprio’s decision to wear trousers on the golf course eliminated a massive problem women golfers faced at the time: freedom of movement.

By wearing trousers, a golfer can rotate the hips, legs, and torso freely, which was not possible with the attire worn in the Victorian and Edwardian era. Furthermore, wearing trousers meant that skirt bands were not needed anymore.

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Although Minoprio broke a stereotype, her decision also caused massive backlash. At the time, the Ladies Golf Union disapproved of the trousers and left her name out of its official summary of tournaments played in 1933.

However, if one had to guess, the pushback probably never bothered Minoprio, as she was quite the trendsetter. Besides challenging the dress code, Minoprio defied another convention, and that too made headlines.

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Gloria Minoprio competed at the Ladies English Championship using only one club

Golfers today are allowed to carry a maximum of 14 clubs in their golf bag. While most golfers carry close to that number, Gloria Minoprio defied convention again by using only one club.

“Apart from her attire, Gloria’s other claim to immortal fame is that she played in the British Championship from 1933 to 1939 with only one club and a spare,” Dr. Lex said.

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Not only did Minoprio play with a single club, but she also won with it. For example, she beat 19-year-old rookie Betty Sommerville in her first match at the 1934 English Ladies Championship. After the game, Sommerville described her outing against Minoprio as “playing a supernatural being.”

The victory against Sommerville made Minoprio the first woman golfer to win a championship round using only one golf club. While her play drew enough attention, there was also a moment in her career when her arrival at the course turned heads.

At the 1933 English Ladies Championship, where she wore her famous trousers, Minoprio arrived in a yellow Rolls-Royce. Such grandeur was unusual, and it left a lasting impression.

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When one looks back, it’s safe to say that Minoprio, through her actions, attempted to kick off a dramatic, rule-bending spectacle in a deeply traditional and conservative golf culture. It could also be said that Minoprio’s rebellion on the course paved the way for future generations of female golfers.