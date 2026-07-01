‘Yikes’: Golf Analyst Reveals the Brutal Reality Behind Nelly Korda’s Major Heartbreak

There’s just one word that comes to mind when we think of Nelly Korda‘s 2026 season: legendary. 4 wins and 9 top 10s in 9 starts! She is leading the tour in Strokes Gained: Total, Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, and Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, setting a Tiger Woods-like standard of play. So, as the world No. 1 headed to Hazeltine National Golf Club looking to create history, expectations were high. But a double-bogey on the 16th and her struggles with the putter shattered her dream. She ended the tournament at 6-under-par 282, tied for eighth place, failing to make her three-peat and join the LPGA Hall of Fame. Although this wasn’t a terrible performance by any stretch, golf analyst Justin Ray explained the brutal reality of setting a benchmark in a conversation with Trey Wingo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Look, Nelly’s story—one, two, and three, right? When it comes to this tour right now. And when you tie for eighth at a major championship, and it’s viewed as some kind of disaster, that speaks to where you are in the sport. That tie is, by the way, tied for eighth, [the] tie [is] her worst stroke-play finish of 2026. Yikes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though her T8 finish was her worst stroke-play result of the season, both agreed that it was better than Scottie Scheffler’s performance. Still, in 7 of 10 stroke-play events this season, she finished 1st, 2nd, or T2.

Imago Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA Sep 15, 2024; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Nelly Korda of Team USA waves as she walks the bridge to the 12th green during single matches against Team Europe during the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Gainesville Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xAaronxDosterx 20240915_add_db4_163

On top of that, Majors are Kord’s proving ground for sustained dominance. This T8 at a major marked the second time all season she finished outside the top two in a standard individual event, excluding the Dow Championship, which is played in a team format. Despite the T8, her season remains historically dominant.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won four LPGA Tour tournaments and finished runner-up three times. No other female player has come close to the year she has had. And the CME Globe Ranking quantifies her dominance: Korda leads with 3.4K points, while the number two, Hyo Joo Kim, has just 1.7K points. But this dominance has come with its own disadvantage. Pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Korda expressed frustration over inconsistent performance

Before competing in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Korda was just two points shy of securing a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame. A win at Hazeltine National Golf Club could have earned her those two points. While she still had other opportunities to reach that milestone, the pressure was that she had already won two majors: the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. A victory at Hazeltine would have given her a third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korda would have become only the third player in LPGA history, joining Babe Zaharias (1950) and Inbee Park (2013), to win the first three majors of the season in succession. Unfortunately for her, she finished seven strokes behind champion Ryu Hae-ran, who claimed her first major title. After the loss, Korda’s frustration was evident.

“I was just kind of disappointed in the way that I played this week, not that I came up short, really. I was just thinking about the way that I played, not like the realistic big picture that everyone is talking about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the T8 finish may have been Korda’s worst finish of the season, she has repeatedly shown that she has what it takes to bounce back even stronger.