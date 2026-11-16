Jon Rahm walked away from the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in December 2023, and the move made him one of the richest players in the sport. Almost three years later, the league that paid him more than $100 million in prize and bonus money has been wound down in a New Jersey bankruptcy court. Rahm now wants a way back to the circuit he left, but whether it opens and when is a question nobody can answer, including the Spaniard himself.

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Speaking to TenGolf, Rahm stressed he isn’t just averting the question.

“I don’t know anything. You guys keep asking me this and I have no idea.”

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He also added, “The only ones who know right now is the PGA Tour, and I imagine they have their board meetings, their meetings to hold for whatever it is at the end of the year. I imagine one of those agenda items will be me.”

For reference, the PGA Tour’s boards are scheduled to meet on November 16, for the final time this year. The agenda is built around the Tour’s overhaul into a Championship Series and a Challenger Series from 2028, with the Challenger points list and the developmental pathways still to be finalized.

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Nothing, however, suggests Rahm’s case is a formal item, so his belief that he will be discussed is a presumption, not a confirmed fact.

“What I don’t know is whether it will be this November or December; I have no idea. So now it’s time to wait a bit and see what happens.”

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But to be fair, his doubt over the timing is understandable. Earlier this month the Tour stated it will not decide on the status of LIV players until January at the earliest, once LIV’s bankruptcy proceedings are expected to conclude.

The wait also straddles a change in leadership, with Jay Monahan stepping down as commissioner on December 31 and Brian Rolapp taking over on January 1.

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Still, Rahm did offer some idea of what his start to 2027 looks like. He said he will be in Dubai in January at the very least, joking that he will be either there or in Palm Springs. If the Tour clears him, he expects to play Palm Springs, Torrey Pines and Phoenix, with the Middle East as his fallback. The choice of venues is no accident. He has won The American Express twice, in 2018 and 2023, and Torrey Pines is where he won the 2021 U.S. Open.

The sticking point is the penalty. Under the standard one-year ban counted from his last LIV start, Rahm would be shut out of regular PGA Tour events until late August 2027, which would wipe out almost the entire FedEx Cup season.

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Brooks Koepka avoided that through the Returning Member Program, a one-off path that came with a $5 million fine. And amid LIV’s collapse, Rahm even confirmed that he would accept the same penalties Koepka took if he were to get a chance, which again remained unclear. The meeting now, however, could change it.

Until that happens, Rahm plans a full season on the DP World Tour, where a deal struck in May keeps him eligible for Europe’s Ryder Cup team at Adare Manor next September. Because he played on LIV this year, he is also not eligible for the PGA Tour cards handed to the top ten Race to Dubai finishers who are not already members.

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On the course, Rahm graded his 2026 at seven and a half or eight out of ten. He won three times but contended in only one major, finishing tied for second at the PGA Championship. Whether 2027 brings him back to the PGA Tour now rests with a boardroom, and for the moment he can only wait.