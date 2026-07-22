‘You Have a Debt’: Gary Player Explains Why PGA Tour Pros Can’t Lose Sight of Their Biggest Responsibility

Fans watch the biggest names in golf tee it up nearly every week across various tournaments. Whether it’s a major like last week’s Open Championship or this week’s 3M Open, golfers walk away with hundreds of thousands, and sometimes even millions, in earnings. But does that make you think the players owe you something? Of course, you paid to watch them, but nine-time major winner Gary Player believes PGA Tour players owe fans a “debt” that is far more significant.

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“The amount of money they’re playing for today is enormous. When I say enormous, whatever you think, multiply it by five,” Player told Jake Humphrey on High Performance. “And that’s fine as long as you realize you have a debt incurred and that without the people you wouldn’t be making that money. And I tell you, the two best in the world today, [Bryson] DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, they work with the galleries.

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“They work with the people, they go to children, they’re never tired of signing autographs.”

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The 90-year-old isn’t wrong. According to a 2024 report from Golf Monthly, golf’s prize money has increased dramatically over the decades. The report highlights that 27 players earned more in one season than Jack Nicklaus did in his entire career. It also credits LIV Golf, lucrative PGA Tour Signature Events, and larger FedEx Cup and major championship purses for dramatically increasing player earnings.

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As Player noted, the players who’ve benefited from these purses make a point of staying close to their fans.

Bryson DeChambeau has the most fan-friendly reputation, having earned the moniker of ‘man of the people.’ During The Open last week, he was seen high-fiving a line of spectators, taking a selfie with a kid, and stopping to fist-bump a fan after his third round.

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During the third round of the U.S. Open in 2024, fans wanted him to attack the short 13th hole with his driver. However, he chose to play it safe and jokingly told the crowd, “Don’t boo me, I’m sorry,” and drew laughter from the gallery. Earlier in the round, he also broke the U.S. Open’s autograph protocol to sign a young fan’s flag, showing why he has built such a reputation.

Tommy Fleetwood has a similar reputation, often called golf’s ‘Mr. Congeniality.’ The PGA Tour shared a few heartwarming moments on Instagram for his birthday in 2025. In one, Fleetwood accepted a snack from a young fan and gave him a thumbs-up in thanks. In another, he hugged a young fan who had asked for a high-five.

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They are perhaps why people continue to tolerate the increasing expenses of attending tournaments. For instance, Augusta National recently increased the price of Map & Flag, its off-site hospitality experience, from $17,000 to $19,000 before tax. And at the beginning of the year, ticket prices also increased from $140 to $160. Last year, Ryder Cup tickets were priced at a steep $750. On secondary websites, the tickets went as high as $1,100, per Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee.

Both events draw tens of thousands of attendees, which means that the revenue generated is very, very high. And yet, people continue to look forward to the first major of the season, to see their favorites win, and hope that they get to interact with them.

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This isn’t the first time Gary Player has spoken about modern players and their relationship with fans. While he has praised DeChambeau and Fleetwood, he has also criticized others in the past.

Gary Player points out a ‘selfish’ aspect of what modern players do

Player has never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts on the modern game. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the legendary golfer offered a candid take on what he believes has changed in professional golf. Speaking on the Vanity Index Podcast, he was asked about his pet peeve in modern golf.

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He praised Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus for their fan-friendly approach. However, talking about modern players, he didn’t hold back his criticism.

“A lot of these young players today, I want to tell you, it’s a pain to get an autograph from them,” he said. “They think they’re doing you a big favor.”

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He then revealed that before the podcast, he signed 500 to 1,000 autographs for fans. Player considered doing that a pleasure because of the love fans show him, claiming it’s his duty to reciprocate.

“It just amazes me how selfish some of the athletes are today in that regard,” he added.

That being said, it appears that keeping the fans at the heart of the game remains Gary Player’s biggest priority. Not just because of the support and admiration they show, or the money they spend to watch the sport, but because, as Player sees it, no professional golfer would be where they are today without the fans.