The return of several high-profile LIV Golf players to the DP World Tour has created plenty of excitement ahead of the 2027 season. However, not everyone on the circuit is convinced by those arrangements. Some pros like David Law feel that they don’t offer a fair deal to those who have spent years working to retain their playing privileges.

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The Scottish professional welcomes the prospect of competing against some of golf’s biggest names again. However, he believes the tour’s decision to offer former LIV Golf players a predetermined number of tournament invitations raises legitimate questions about fairness.

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“The beauty of golf is that you have to earn everything you get,” David Law told GolfMagic in an exclusive interview. “Giving players a large number of invites when they haven’t gone through Q-School to earn their way onto our Tour doesn’t quite sit right with me.”

His comments add another voice to an increasingly divisive debate in professional golf. Should commercial value and star power influence playing opportunities, or should those opportunities go primarily to players who have earned them through performance and loyalty?

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The controversy stems from a series of agreements confirmed by the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. Nine former LIV Golf players have signed arrangements that will allow them to compete in a prescribed number of regular DP World Tour events through special invitations.

The group includes Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Thomas Pieters, Lucas Herbert and Michael La Sasso.

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Their invitations will begin with the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in January 2027. However, the agreements do not provide full DP World Tour membership or access to Rolex Series events. Instead, the tour will determine which regular tournaments each player can enter.

Bryson DeChambeau has received Category 1 membership after activating the exemption earned through his victory at the 2024 U.S. Open. His status gives him broad access to the tour’s events, subject to standard entry requirements.

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Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have also secured top-tier playing status through existing major championship and Ryder Cup-related exemption routes. Both have already demonstrated their competitive quality on their return, winning in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and several other established professionals have secured playing rights through existing DP World Tour exemption categories, including career-earnings criteria.

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The distinction between these arrangements and the nine special invitation agreements is at the center of David Law’s criticism. He is not arguing that every former LIV player should be treated the same way. Rather, he questions why certain players should receive a guaranteed number of tournament opportunities without qualifying through the usual competitive pathways.

“I must admit I’m not a fan of handing out big numbers of invites to LIV players who aren’t exempt, however,” he said.

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The DP World Tour’s official announcement confirmed that the selected tournaments would be chosen to add value to individual events. It also stated that the Player Relations Department had carefully managed the available invitations to preserve opportunities for existing members.

Law is far from the only DP World Tour professional who has expressed concerns about the arrangements.

Eddie Pepperell has been particularly critical, describing the tour’s approach as a “massive miscalculation.” His argument centers on the purpose of sponsor invitations and who should benefit from them.

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Joost Luiten has also made his position clear. The Dutch professional previously described the prospective return arrangements as a “weak decision” and questioned whether players who left for LIV should be allowed to resume their DP World Tour careers without facing the usual qualification process.

Ewen Ferguson has expressed frustration over what he considers an apparent reversal in loyalty.

The Scottish professional described the situation as “hilarious,” questioning how players who had criticized the DP World Tour during their time with LIV could now present their return as “coming home.”

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David Law knows how difficult it is to keep a DP World Tour card

Law’s criticism has a personal dimension that makes his comments particularly relevant.

The 35-year-old Scot speaks from the perspective of someone who has felt the pressure of fighting for playing privileges on the DP World Tour. His own position was far from secure during the closing stages of the 2026 campaign.

Law finished 99th in the 2026 Race to Dubai standings with 542.20 points, narrowly retaining his card. Sean Crocker finished immediately behind him with 534.64 points, leaving very little separating the two professionals.

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“Obviously huge relief,” David Law said. “Getting back into Category 10 makes planning for 2027 much easier, and while I was hoping for more from my 2026 season, if you offered me 99th spot in the Race to Dubai with two months to go, I’d have taken it.”

That narrow margin came after Law endured an exhausting late-season schedule. He played 11 consecutive weeks as he attempted to secure his playing privileges, eventually getting the result he needed.

Against that background, the prospect of former LIV players receiving multiple tournament invitations without going through Q-School is uncomfortable.

The DP World Tour has its reasons for introducing the invitation agreements. Bringing players of Johnson, Smith, Watson and Niemann’s stature into regular tournaments can improve field quality.

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Chief executive Guy Kinnings has, therefore, defended the approach, describing the circumstances as “unique and unprecedented.” He believes the tour needs to respond pragmatically to the changing professional golf landscape while keeping the interests of its existing membership in mind.

However, there is an uncomfortable contrast in the tour’s position. Kinnings previously spoke openly about LIV Golf’s threat to the DP World Tour, arguing that the breakaway circuit wanted to “destroy” the European-based tour.

Now, the organization is making arrangements to accommodate several players associated with that very disruption.

As the 2027 season approaches, the DP World Tour will have to demonstrate that its commercial strategy can coexist with a fair competitive structure.

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For David Law, the principle behind that challenge is already clear. Players must earn their opportunities on the tour, regardless of their reputation, achievements, or commercial appeal.