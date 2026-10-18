“You Only Have Six”: Ruoning Yin Holds Back a Playful Dig at LPGA Veteran After Surpassing Her

Ruoning Yin had every reason to celebrate her latest victory at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. She secured her seventh LPGA Tour title in front of her home crowd and moved one ahead of Danielle Kang in career victories. Yet amid the celebrations, the Chinese star said she resisted the temptation to remind her friend of the difference between their trophy counts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking after her October 18 triumph, Yin recalled Kang hugging her at the scoring tent. Her next words offered a glimpse into the playful side of their friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She gave me a hug at the scoring tent. I was going to say now I have seven, you only have six, but I’ll just keep it quiet for a little bit,” Yin said.

Ruoning Yin earned her seventh LPGA Tour victory with a composed final-round performance at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai. She carded a four-under 68 on Sunday to finish at 11 under par. This took her total to 277 for the tournament. Her final score put her one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, who finished at 10 under.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory marked Yin’s second title of the 2026 season, following her win at the FM Championship in August. It also made her a two-time Buick LPGA Shanghai champion, having previously won the event in 2024.

This was her seventh LPGA victory. Before this, she won the DIO Implant LA Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2023; the Dow Championship, the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and the Maybank Championship in 2024; and the FM Championship in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her latest success moved her past Kang’s six career LPGA Tour victories.

However, the comparison has another interesting dimension because both players have won the Shanghai tournament twice. Kang claimed consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019, while Yin lifted the trophy in 2024 and 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ruoning Yin left Danielle Kang behind, her remark was nothing but a playful dig in good humor.

When asked about the players who congratulated her after the victory, Yin spoke about the relationships that make life on tour easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just know because play on the Tour is kind of lonely and then you just know you have friends always. Especially DK [Danielle Kang]. She won this tournament twice and I’m able to find her which means more than anything else, too,” she explained.

Kang’s presence at the scoring tent was especially notable given that she had endured a difficult week herself. She finished 74th at 23 over par after rounds of 74, 80, 75, and 82. But despite her own struggles, she was there to congratulate Yin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their connection also extends well beyond tournament-day celebrations. Kang has previously described Yin as her “little sister out here.” This reflects their closeness.

In February 2025, Kang had spoken about Yin’s support during a difficult period in her career. She welcomed the chance to play on the same team as Yin at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, describing the pairing as one she couldn’t have asked for.

Yin has also supported Kang through lighthearted gestures. At the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA, Yin reportedly gave Kang a cake to celebrate Kang finally making the cut. Kang shared the gesture on Instagram, affectionately calling Yin her “sis” and responding, “I appreciate this so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shanghai comment fits that same pattern of teasing between friends who understand each other’s competitive worlds.

Their friendship has also played a more serious role in Yin’s career. According to a Golfweek report, a conversation with Kang during the AIG Women’s Open helped Yin manage her anxiety around golf.

When Kang recognized her friend’s anxiety, she encouraged her to enjoy the journey rather than become consumed by results. Ruoning Yin subsequently discussed the situation with her coach and caddie and took a two-month break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The time away gave her an opportunity to spend time with family and pursue activities outside golf.

Yin’s seventh title also reflected a strong recovery after a disappointing second round. After an opening 68, she shot a two-over 74 on Friday and finished two under par for the tournament.

She responded with a five-under 67 on Saturday before closing with another 68. Her nine-under-par total over the weekend made her champion, with four of her five Sunday birdies coming on the back nine.

Consecutive birdies at the 16th and 17th holes proved decisive. They put her ahead of Choi before a closing par secured the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result extended Yin’s momentum after her August triumph at the FM Championship, giving her wins in consecutive LPGA Tour starts.

For now, the seven-to-six comparison gives Yin a fresh reason to tease her friend. But her decision to keep the joke to herself at the scoring tent says as much about their relationship as the remark itself.

Yin may have moved up the career-win standings, yet their friendship remains rooted in something trophies alone cannot measure. After another memorable victory on home soil, she had a title to celebrate, a friend to thank, and a playful punchline she could save for another day.