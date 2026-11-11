‘You’re Not a Robot’: Charley Hull Sends Strong Message on Growing Golf After Sports Illustrated Milestone

Charley Hull has largely made headlines for her adventures on the golf course. However, last month, the Englishwoman grabbed attention for a different reason after sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her debut SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Ibiza and Mallorca, Spain. The opportunity not only brought the golfer into the spotlight but also offered a chance to shine a light on the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, reflecting on her trip to Spain ahead of teeing off at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, the 30-year-old has opened up about the experience and how she views such opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think obviously you want to say yes to a lot of opportunities to grow the Tour,” Hull told reporters on Wednesday. “At the same time as well, you need to look after yourself and say no to certain ones. You’re not a robot. As a player, I give a lot to the Tour… I’ve got my own YouTube channel now as well, and I think that’s good for a different kind of audience and kind of get to see my personality and see how I am at home and playing golf.

“And that’s just another way that I can grow the game of golf. Because I had someone come up to me today and said there is a little girl from my hometown who’s young, nine, and loves watching you on YouTube. She is learning lots of stuff on there, and it’s cool to see your personalities. I was like, ‘Aw, that’s pretty cool. I don’t see how it can [cause] any damage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hull also spoke about her experience during the photoshoot, describing it as “so much fun.” She revealed that the opportunity had been a childhood dream of hers. Having grown up idolizing tennis star Anna Kournikova, who frequently featured in Sports Illustrated, the Englishwoman was thrilled when she received the call. Hull recalled being quick to accept, saying, “Oh, my god, please. Yeah, definitely.”

Hull then flew from the UK to Ibiza and headed straight into hair and makeup after landing. The photoshoot continued until around 8 p.m., giving her a firsthand taste of the demands of modeling. She admitted that she had not realized how challenging the job could be, adding, “Hats off to models.” The following day involved a content shoot aboard a boat, which she described as “super fun,” before she headed back home that evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the shoot brought together 11 models and spanned more than a week. SI Swimsuit described it as the first photoshoot for its 2027 issue, with the final images set to appear in the magazine’s May 2027 edition. And besides Hull, the lineup also featured Jena Sims, wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka. That said, this wasn’t Hull’s first modeling gig, however. The English golfer became an official brand ambassador for Malbon Golf in January 2024.

Since then, Hull has frequently modeled in promotional campaigns and shared photos from their clothing shoots. Regardless, with her photoshoot out of the way, Hull appears to be focused on what’s in front of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Hull hopes to secure a victory before the season ends

Charley Hull has managed just one victory this season, claiming the PIF Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in February 2026. She has also recorded five top-ten finishes but has been unable to convert those strong performances into another win. With the season nearing its conclusion, Hull hopes to add to her tally of wins before the season ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be nice to get a win,” she said.

A couple of years ago, Hull had secured second place in the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. And back in 2016, she won her first LPGA title at the CME Group Tour Championship, which is set to unfold next week. So, Hull is thinking that her familiarity with the two courses and past success will help her get another victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, I’ve won round the golf course next week back in 2016 and [came] second here, so hopefully I can get it going because I like the two weeks,” she said.

Her strategy to get another win is to “just hole some putts,” but only time will tell whether the 30-year-old will be able to add a second win to this season.