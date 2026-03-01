‘Your Body Is Numb’: PGA Tour WAG Breaks Silence on Overlooked Postpartum Struggles

Many PGA Tour WAGs would have talked about the difficulty of being on the road to support their partners while caring for children. However, there’s still something that no one tells. Sophie Penge, the wife of PGA Tour rookie Marco Penge, had one such quiet yet powerful message for fans. It was about a moment no broadcast could capture or convey.

“The walk to the NICU after a C-section is a walk no one prepares you for. You just had major surgery. Your body is numb in some places and on fire in others. Every step pulls at stitches you can’t see but feel with every breath. You’re still bleeding. Still shaking. Still trying to process that your baby isn’t in your arms. And yet… you walk,” Sophie Penge wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“You pass rooms where other mums have bassinets beside their beds. You hear newborn cries echo down the hallway. And yours isn’t one of them. No one tells you how heavy that hallway feels. You’re not walking to show off your strength. You’re not walking because you’re healed. You’re walking because your baby is there.”

View this post on Instagram

Marco and Sophie Penge welcomed their second child, Romeo Penge, on February 24, 2026. The couple announced their arrival via an Instagram post featuring the couple with their son in the hospital. But as the PGA Tour pro’s WAG’s Instagram caption states, the journey was painful. The baby was not born naturally, but pulled out through a C-section.

Yet, she showed strength and courage. And she acknowledged that any mother would do so.

“That walk is painful. It’s slow. It’s unfair. But it is the strongest walk you may ever take,” she added in the caption.

She even acknowledged Marco Penge’s support as her husband. The Englishman’s statements across multiple events also show the same level of commitment to his family.

Since Sophie Penge was pregnant when the Englishman earned the PGA Tour card, he brought her to the US with him. Thus, she was also away from her family and friends and was in a new country all alone. Marco Penge described how hard it was for both of them at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

“It’s been quite tough, to be fair, the last four weeks for my family and me. She’s been in the U.S. on her own, heavily pregnant, looking after a one-and-a-half-year-old at the same time with no family or friends around,” he said.

This is the couple’s second child after Enzo, who was born in 2024. It means he is only 1.5 years old right now. And to make things a little more challenging, Marco Penge was in the US for his rookie PGA Tour season.

Penge earned his card through a breakout 2025 DP World Tour season. He won three events and the Seve Ballesteros Award last year. In fact, he was in strong contention to beat Rory McIlroy for the 2025 Race to Dubai title, which the Northern Irishman won in the end.

However, he is continuing to maintain that momentum on the PGA Tour, too.

Marco Penge’s rookie PGA Tour season

The 3x DP World Tour winner had a rough start adjusting to US conditions. However, it seems like he is regaining his focus and rhythm again.

Marco Penge started the 2026 PGA Tour season with two missed cuts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open. In both events, all his rounds were over 70. In his debut event, he carded rounds of 75-73 to finish 4-over par 148 and miss the cut. Then he followed it with 71-75 at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open to again finish at 4-over par 146.

However, he made a comeback at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 73-68-72-71 to complete the regulation rounds at T64. This earned him his first PGA Tour check worth $36,500.

Marco Penge’s best performance so far in the 2026 PGA Tour season came at the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational. With rounds of 66-64-74-70, he finished T16 and earned $319,000. His best round was the 2nd, which was a bogeyless 7-under 64. He hit 7 birdies in the round on holes 1, 6, 12, 13, 14, 16, and 17.

These improved scorecards show that Marco Penge is settling into life on the PGA Tour. However, he now also needs to adjust to being a father of two, just like Sophie Penge adjusting to motherhood. While the numbers are important, Sophie Penge’s quiet reflection pulls the focus back to what happens off the course.