‘You’re a Stud’: Justin Thomas Stands By PGA Tour Pro After Crushing Ryder Cup Heartbreak

From five top-five finishes to breaking into the world’s top 10, Justin Thomas looked primed for a Ryder Cup debut. But when the final picks came, California native Maverick McNealy was left out. While the snub stung, McNealy’s heartfelt message—and Thomas’s words of encouragement—shifted the focus back to what truly matters.

“I didn’t feel like a rookie anymore,” McNealy said, looking back at his season. With a career-best OWGR ranking peaking at #10 in April, McNealy had started the year on a high note. At the Genesis Invitational, McNealy came inches close to his second PGA Tour title at 2. However, McNealy’s season lacked consistency, with four missed cuts across 24 starts, and his failure to break into the top 10, as he finished outside the top 30 in most of his events. After a stretch of poor showings, McNealy turned the equation with a finish at third in the BMW Championship. However, a T23 finish derailed his motion at the Tour Championship. “I just wish I had executed a bit better on a couple of occasions,” McNealy reflected, taking to Instagram. “But to come so close to, and fall just short of, making the Ryder Cup team…hurts.”

Despite the disappointment, the support from golfers he admired was immediate. First to jump in was Justin Thomas, the 16-time PGA Tour winner. “Brother, you’re a stud,” Thomas commented. “What you have people can’t teach. Keep being you 🔥,” he added, reflecting on McNealy’s talent and mental fortitude, highlighting that he has what it takes to win at the highest level. Coming from a player who has seen the ins and outs of the Ryder Cup, this comment wasn’t yet another consolidation. It was just the validation that McNealy needed, adding to a bittersweet year of incredible yet inconsistent performance.

Despite the sting of missing out, McNealy chose gratitude over resentment. “Captain @keeganbradley1 is bringing a stacked squad to Bethpage, and I am grateful to have even been in the conversation,” he wrote, reflecting his maturity. “’ll be rooting hard for his team.” Rather than dwell on the missed opportunity, McNealy vowed to build on his progress, saying, “We’re going to continue working every bit as hard toward our 2026 campaign and see where it takes us.” He closed his message by acknowledging the people behind his journey: “Thank you to everyone who has supported, cheered & contributed to my best year ever!”

McNealy may have missed this Ryder Cup, but his breakthrough season has set the stage for what’s next. With 2026 already in his sights, the best may still be ahead.

What’s next for Maverick McNealy?

Although Maverick McNealy won’t be teeing it up at Bethpage this coming September, his calendar is far from empty. Kicking off his fall at the Procore Championship in Napa, McNealy will return to the course on September 11. The familiar stop at the FedEx Cup fall series will be the ideal testing grounds for his recent adjustments. Following that, in October, he will head to the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, a newer but quickly rising event on the PGA Tour. Both tournaments present McNealy with the chance to sharpen his game against strong fields. With FedEx Cup points in line, McNealy will be picking up momentum for his 2026 run.

Off the course, McNealy is preparing for perhaps his most meaningful role yet—fatherhood. “Maya & I are preparing to welcome our daughter into the world in November, and I am so excited to spend some time at home being a husband and a dad,” he shared. With a busy season behind him and the next already on the horizon, this fall offers not only competitive opportunities but also a rare pause to focus on family.