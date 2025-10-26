‘You’re Killing Your Kid’: Charley Hull Sends a Strong Message to New Parents After Revealing Her Strict Childhood Diet

While most kids in the UK were trading Pokémon cards over Happy Meals and washing down Haribo sweets with Coke, a young Charley Hull sat at her family’s table, eyeing homemade Polish cuisine. No fizzy drinks. No McDonald’s. No exceptions. Fast forward to October 2025, and the now 29-year-old LPGA star isn’t shy about crediting her mother’s iron-fisted approach to nutrition.

Her mother, Basienka, who explored her Polish heritage through traditional Eastern European health practices, maintained an unwavering commitment to homemade, fresh, cooked food. The only treat Hull remembers? Maybe a pizza on Friday. That was it. Despite this, Hull doesn’t resent this upbringing. Actually, she’s incredibly grateful for it.

“As an adult, I’ve never craved it,” Hull told Golfweek during the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown in South Korea.

The strict dietary boundaries her mother enforced created eating habits that stuck. She doesn’t desire the junk food that defines so many modern diets. Then Hull dropped the bombshell that will surely turn some heads.

“The child probably thinks, ‘Oh, they’re the best parents ever,'” Hull said, not holding back when she sees kids with cans of Coke and unlimited sweets. “No, you’re killing your kid. You are, though, really, aren’t you? Feeding your body toxins.”

It’s a harsh assessment. But Hull stands by it completely.

Charley’s mother’s approach, though restrictive, created something valuable. Hull never developed cravings for junk food. She naturally gravitates toward healthier options. And she credits this entirely to those early years of discipline.

The World No. 5 golfer, fresh off her September 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship victory, sees a direct connection between her childhood diet and her current success. She maintains her health despite a grueling travel schedule and the physical demands of professional golf.

Charley Hull’s disciplined lifestyle extends far beyond diet

Hull’s mother didn’t just restrict what she ate. She instilled a broader philosophy of self-control that now defines nearly every aspect of the LPGA star’s life. Consider Hull’s approach to makeup. She wears it only three or four times per year. She never travels with cosmetics. She never wears makeup on the golf course.

Her drinking follows the same pattern. Hull used to drink heavily at 18 and 19. But from age 20 onward, she cut back dramatically. Now she drinks only three or four times annually. Even her travel habits reflect this minimalist mindset. Hull refuses to pack a suitcase. She travels with only hand luggage and her golf bag. She never stays away for more than two weeks. She doesn’t pack going-out outfits, just tracksuits.

“I see when we’re away as business,” Hull explained during the International Crown. “I’m just in a hotel room, golf course, and just chilling.”

This isn’t deprivation. It’s intentional discipline that started in childhood and evolved into a complete lifestyle approach.

Hull’s controversial message to parents stems from personal experience. Her strict upbringing created patterns of self-control that extend far beyond what she eats for dinner. And now, competing at the highest levels while dealing with recent ankle and back injuries, she sees the long-term payoff of her mother’s tough love.

Whether Hull’s harsh assessment resonates with health-conscious parents or alienates those with different philosophies remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain: she’s not apologizing for speaking her mind.