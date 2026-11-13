YouTube-Famous Bryan Bros Accused of Violating NDAs to Steal Business Idea to Launch Golf Tour: Report

YouTube golf was once the fun side of the sport, where creators played for laughs, friendly competition, and bragging rights. But things took a different turn in April 2025. Wesley Bryan, a former PGA Tour winner, took part in LIV Golf’s creator event, The Duels: Miami, and was suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour. Now, that same event has become part of another controversy. This time, the fight is playing out in federal court, where a Colorado company has accused the Bryan Bros of using its business idea to build their own golf tour. What started as a dispute over playing in a LIV Golf event has now turned into a legal battle over who came up with the idea behind creator-led golf competitions.

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Colorado company One Shot Ventures says the answer is its own. Its complaint, filed October 26 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, sums up its case in four words: “A business opportunity stolen.” The claim leans on nondisclosure agreements that Wesley Bryan and Joe Gilliland, founder of the talent agency Provisions Group, allegedly signed.

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According to the complaint, the agreements allowed them to use One Shot Ventures’ confidential information only for the proposed business. They could not use it for personal gain, competing projects, or in ways that could harm the company.

The complaint says the parties began meeting in early 2024 and stayed in touch as founder Kevin Baum worked on his business plan. The idea was to bring creators, professional golfers and celebrities together for team and individual competitions. The filing does not explain the full plan in detail. It quotes Bryan as being “all in” and claims he believed the best videos could earn around $50,000 each from YouTube advertising revenue alone.

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The complaint also claims that Bryan and Gilliland were expected to bring other creators into the project. Bryan was reportedly arranging meetings about a possible opportunity with the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Baum had secured initial funding and discussed an arrangement that would give all three parties a share in the business. Communication between them reportedly lasted until the fall of 2024.

The Bryan Bros then appeared in LIV Golf’s Duels in 2025, an event One Shot Ventures says drew on information from its business plan. LIV Golf is not a defendant in the case. In March 2026, the brothers launched Your Golf Tour together with Grant Horvat.

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The lawsuit does not explain how the original business deal fell apart or why the plan never moved forward. This missing detail is important.

Your Golf Tour (YGT) was unveiled on March 25 with a field of 16 YouTube golfers playing four events. The Bryans and Grant Horvat each captain a team. Team Wesley won the second stop, worth $300,000. A $1 million purse awaits at the Wynn Las Vegas finale, though no date has been set.

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The complaint does not provide enough detail to confirm whether Baum’s idea matches Your Golf Tour. The court has yet to examine these allegations. Although Gilliland also represents Your Golf Tour co-founder Grant Horvat, the lawsuit does not name Horvat as a defendant.

Bryan won the 2017 RBC Heritage. He and his brother George were among the early names in YouTube golf. They later appeared in the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic events. Their YouTube channel now has nearly one million subscribers. The growing interest in creator-led golf is also clear from last year’s Internet Invitational. It attracted around 27 million YouTube views across six episodes, despite offering no prize money. This audience helps explain why such competitions have business potential. However, the claim that videos could earn $50,000 each comes from One Shot Ventures and has not been independently confirmed.

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The case, numbered 1:2026cv05518, was filed under the Defend Trade Secrets Act, a federal law that protects business secrets from being used without permission. This is different from an NDA, which is an agreement between parties that limits how they can use shared information. The federal law allows a business to take legal action if someone misuses its trade secrets.

One Shot Ventures claims Baum spent “countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars” developing the business idea. The company is also seeking an unspecified amount in damages. The court docket, last checked on October 26, listed only the complaint and its attached documents. Neither Bryan Bros Golf nor Provisions Group had formally responded to the lawsuit at that time.

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Golf has faced similar business disputes on a much bigger scale. On April 16, the Premier Golf League and its parent company filed a lawsuit in London’s Commercial Court against LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and others. They are seeking between $210 million and $630 million, claiming their business idea was used without permission.

The claimants described LIV Golf as a “bald facsimile” of their original idea, but the defendants have not accepted these allegations.

At the centre of both cases is a similar question: who owns a business idea when someone else uses it to build a new golf tour? The court will now have to decide whether the Bryan Bros and Provisions Group broke any agreements with One Shot Ventures. The outcome could also affect how golf creators share ideas, form business partnerships, and protect their plans as YouTube golf continues to grow into a bigger business.