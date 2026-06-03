YouTube Golf Star Brad Dalke Earns Long-Awaited PGA Tour Debut as Fans Flood In Wishes

Brad Dalke has set the internet alight. After spending nearly a decade away from tour golf, the Good Golf star, who turned to YouTube after his career stalled, has confirmed that he’s set to return.

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Dalke wrote on X, “It’s official. I will be playing in the 2026 Rocket Classic as a sponsor’s exemption. It will be my first PGA Tour event in 10 years, and I am pumped! Big thank you to everyone at the Rocket for giving me this opportunity.”

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The 2026 Rocket Classic, at the Detroit Golf Club, will take place between July 30 and August 2. It will be Dalke’s first official PGA Tour start as a professional. Previously, he finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills. It allowed him to start both the 2017 Masters and U.S. Open.

Sadly, consistency proved to be a problem for Dalke. After turning pro, he made just two starts, neither of them on the PGA Tour, and missed the cut at both the 2016 Valero Texas Open and the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational. On the Good Good podcast, he later admitted that there was “no desire” within him to go through the “stressful environment” of Q School, the Korn Ferry Tour, and ultimately the PGA Tour.

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As a result, his attention shifted to content creation, with his YouTube channel generating a higher income while bringing far less stress. He generated over 24 million views in his account and gathered over 400k subscribers.

That said, He never completely shut the door on a return to golf and was open about the fact that he would come back to the PGA Tour if he received a sponsor’s exemption. That’s exactly what he has received in 2026.

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Dalke found success after moving into content creation. In 2025, he won two Creator Classic events and also claimed victory at the inaugural Internet Invitational alongside Francis Ellis and Cody “Beef” Franke, earning a share of the $1 million prize.

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Apart from the Rocket Classic, he is also set to tee it up at the DP World Tour’s BMW International Open in July, and fans are more than happy to see him return.

Fans rally behind Dalke ahead of PGA Tour debut.

The news immediately drew a wave of support from fans, many of whom felt the opportunity had been earned the hard way. As one fan put it on X, “Nobody deserves this as much as him, especially with the year he’s had. Praying for Brad and his fam. You got this, @DalkeKong3.”

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Late in 2025, Dalke and his wife, Abbie, endured one of the most difficult periods of their lives. The couple lost their unborn child, and Abbie was subsequently diagnosed with an atrial septal aneurysm. It was an incredibly challenging time for the family, although thankfully, Abbie recovered after her surgery.

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A fan echoed the sentiment, “Brad deserves this so much; pumped for him.”

Dalke spoke publicly about battling alcohol dependency after his professional career stalled. He spoke in a podcast that he almost died from alcohol before the experience became his wake-up call. So the road has been long for Dalke, and the fans who have followed it know exactly what this debut represents.

Other fans have commented as they focus on the routine itself. “Sponsor wildcard is the perfect way to make a comeback, rooting for him.”

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Another wrote, “Dalke getting the call, first PGA Tour start in a decade, this is gonna be fun to watch.”

That Detroit Golf Club makes this all the more compelling. The confirmed field already includes Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, and past Rocket Classic winners Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

As a junior golfer, Dalke regularly competed against and beat players who went on to become Tour regulars, including Scottie Scheffler. The two shared the individual leaderboard at the 2017 Big 12 Championship. And Detroit will be Dalke’s significant first chance to show that he is back on the road in a competitive professional setting.

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One fan captured the emotional weight of the moment as he said with reservation,

“Work on the mental game, man. It’s literally the only thing holding you back.”

Dalke has previously battled the driver yips, an issue that ultimately derailed his first stint in professional golf. By his own admission, he described how the problem evolved over time. “It started off as a physical thing, but it turned into a mental thing,” he said.

Now, as he prepares to step onto the tee box for the first time in years, fans are hoping to see Brad Dalke not only make the cut but perhaps even contend for the title.