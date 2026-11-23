A bankruptcy court heard an admission that should have embarrassed LIV Golf: the league owes $1.4 million to a creator whose own restructuring officer couldn’t identify. This bizarre courtroom confession sparked a swift reply from YouTube’s biggest golf personality over the weekend. It also highlights the chaotic breakdown of LIV’s multi-million-dollar spending spree as the league prepares to wind down operations.

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During a recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding, restructuring executive David Orlofsky confessed he “couldn’t pick him out of a lineup” when questioned about the debt to Rick Shiels. Shiels responded swiftly, as posted by Bunkered on X. His two-part reply read: “Unbelievable 😂. David, who?”

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Orlofsky, a turnaround specialist hired to manage LIV’s insolvency rather than a golf insider, laughed when asked why the breakaway league owed Rick Shiels Media Limited $1,398,300. He described the 40-year-old Englishman as “some sort of golf influencer” and falsely guessed his job was “to write stuff and publicize stuff about the events.” Another voice on the bankruptcy call chimed in to confirm the disconnect, adding, “that makes two of us.”

In reality, Shiels built his empire entirely on video, not written journalism. His main YouTube channel boasts over three million subscribers and became the first golf channel to surpass one billion views earlier this year. He also plays off an elite +2.6 handicap, according to Handicap Tracker, and has filmed alongside golf legends like Sir Nick Faldo (at Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire) and Tom Watson (on the Old Course at St Andrews ahead of the 150th Open Championship).

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LIV Golf officially signed Shiels in January 2025 as an ambassador and content creator in its first major creator partnership. Instead of writing articles, Shiels filmed on-course matches with major champions Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson. He also expanded his flagship Break 75 series to LIV venues, hosted player podcasts, and fronted a youth golf initiative called TotShots.

Taking the LIV deal came at a high personal cost to Shiels’s reputation. Backlash over the league’s reported $10 million offer led him to lose roughly 20,000 subscribers in the days following the announcement. Shiels later admitted he spent an entire afternoon beforehand writing down every piece of online criticism he expected to face.

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Court records filed in New Jersey on September 8 reveal the financial fallout of that gamble. Rick Shiels Media Limited sits as the 16th-largest unsecured creditor on LIV’s top-30 list. His unpaid balance places him just behind trade vendor Havoc Live LLC ($1.46 million) and ahead of LIV golfer Caleb Surratt ($1.33 million).

A subsequent October filing added further confusion to the dispute. On October 13, Shiels’s company submitted a separate proof of claim for $7,040,700 before abruptly withdrawing it on October 20. While court documents don’t explain the reversal, the larger figure likely reflects the remaining value of his multi-year contract, whereas the $1.4 million covers unpaid invoices already due.

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LIV Golf’s broader financial collapse stems from a major decision by its Saudi backers. In April, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced it would stop bankrolling the league’s massive losses beyond 2026. That move left LIV with up to $1 billion in liabilities across at least 1,000 creditors, with PIF’s secured loans sitting first in line for repayment.

A proposed $300 million rescue bid from BC Partners, dubbed “LIV 2.0,” recently failed to win enough support. Consequently, LIV filed a plan on November 10 to wind down the business, admitting that no viable restructuring option remains. Major stars including Jon Rahm ($7.5 million), Bryson DeChambeau ($5.7 million), and Dustin Johnson ($5.5 million) lead 14 players (current and former) on the unsecured creditors list, alongside The R&A (over $650,000) and the State of Louisiana ($1.22 million).

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A bankruptcy judge will hold a hearing tomorrow, November 24, to approve conditionally LIV’s wind-down disclosure statement, ahead of a final confirmation hearing on January 7. Because unsecured claims exceed $100 million against a reported $2 million pool, creditors face a bleak recovery rate of roughly two cents on the dollar. Shiels will soon have to navigate a complex liquidation trust to collect an estimated $28,000—making David Orlofsky’s recognition the least of his worries.