Zac Blair WITB November 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Zac Blair has been one of the pivotal figures on the PGA Tour. And even after being in the game some time now, Blair is currently standing at a pivotal point in his life. In recent times, the golfer has missed his fully exempt status twice and is on the brink of losing it again. As he comes into the RSM Classic, the onus will be on him to perform well and make sure that he keeps his status going into 2026. In this quest to cement his status among other elites, having the right equipment will be key for Blair.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking a look at Zac Blair’s arsenal

Blair uses a variety of irons and woods for his play. For the driver, the 35-year-old relies on the Titleist GT1 driver. It comes with a 9-degree loft coupled with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X. Surely, as the combination makes the equipment quite sleek, it also offers a fantastic balance of power and precision. Next up, for his Fairway wood selection, Blair opts for a TaylorMade Qi35 with an 18-degree loft boasting of a Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore + 8X shaft. Additionally, the 35-year-old also pairs this with TaylorMade Qi10 and TaylorMade Qi10 3 with 21 degrees and 24 degrees loft, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram

While the Qi10 boasts of a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8X shaft, the latter has a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 9X shaft. Now, coming to his irons, Blair uses the Titleist 620 MB (5-9) with Nippon N.S. Pro Prototype X. All this equipment helps Blair in achieving maximum control and unleashing the full potential of his drives. However, it depends completely on Blair which iron he wants to use as per the situation on the field. However, these are not all the equipment that Blair has in his bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

What wedges, putters, and golf balls does Zac Blair use?

As per the official sources, Blair does like to keep two wedges in his bag. The first one is the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 62-08M). As for the other one, Blair prefers to go with the WedgeWorks (52-M, 58-K). Both of these are state-of-the-art wedges, providing Blair with the much-needed confidence to go for the kill. With the wedges being equipped with a Nippon N.S. Pro Tour 115 X (46, 52, 58), and True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner (62), it looks like the equipment will surely help Blair maintain his pro card.

Lastly, Blair uses a Scotty Cameron T-7.5 Tour Prototype as a putter, coupled with a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. And for his grip, the 35-year-old puts his trust in none other than the Golf Pride Tour Velvet. In addition to having a well-rounded range of gear, Blair would also have to bank on his efficiency and precision to make the cut. Hence, fans will be eager to see how he performs in the RSM Classic as the tournament continues.

ADVERTISEMENT