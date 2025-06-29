Zach Johnson Shows True Character With Phone Call to Golfer Whose PGA Tour Status Was at Serious Risk

Zach Johnson’s name hasn’t exactly echoed with praise over the past year. Once admired for his calm demeanor and consistency, he found himself at the center of intense criticism following Team USA’s crushing loss to Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup. As captain, Johnson faced the brunt of the blame for his player selections, sparking widespread outrage among fans and analysts alike. Rather than choosing in-form players like Bryson DeChambeau or Dustin Johnson, he opted for loyalists such as Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, picks many saw as favoritism. The outcome was brutal. Team USA didn’t just lose; they were thoroughly outplayed. Fifteen months down the line, Zach Johnson was still feeling the heat.

At the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, as he made his way around Torrey Pines, the Ryder Cup loss wasn’t exactly old news for everyone. One fan shouted, “We lost the Ryder Cup because of you!” It had reached a point where that one bad choice, that one mistake, had become his entire character until now.

After a gritty second round at the Rocket Classic, Will Gordon found himself right on the edge. He’d finished at 6-under, birdieing his final two holes, including a pressure-packed six-footer on the 18th. It was the last start of his Major Medical Extension. “Yeah, I was pretty much a wreck for most of the evening yesterday. Yeah, just a lot of buildup to deal with,” said Gordon in a press conference in Detroit. Unless the cut line dropped to 6-under, he was out of chances. So, he waited.

For over two hours, Gordon didn’t touch his phone. He knew the math. He knew what was at stake. And he didn’t want to get caught in the what-ifs. Then the cut line finally fell in his favor, thanks to a few late-round stumbles, including a surprising three-putt on the 17th hole by Zach Johnson himself. That slip, among others, pushed Gordon just inside the number. But what came next was something Gordon didn’t expect. “Zach Johnson called me and gave me the full rundown of what happened and just called to encourage me, which I really appreciated,” said Gordon.

Johnson didn’t have to call. He could’ve gone on with his evening like every other player. But he picked up the phone not just to explain the shift in the cut line, but also to extend support. The 28-year-old added, “It was really special for me just to feel supported out here. We’re a community out here…to get that kind of support out here is pretty rare.” Zach showed support for a fellow pro whose career had just been kept alive by inches and luck. In that call, Zach Johnson showed the kind of character fans rarely get to see.

In the end, everything worked out for Will Gordon. Not only did he make the cut, but he came out the next morning and backed it up with another strong showing, six birdies in his third round, carding a third straight 69 to move to 9-under for the tournament. This year’s Rocket Classic in Detroit had no shortage of drama. Gordon’s tale was just one of many.

This year’s Rocket Classic delivers high drama and pure entertainment

Jake Knapp set the tone for what would become a record-filled Rocket Classic. In the second round, the 29-year-old American went on a scoring tear, firing an 11-under 61—a new tournament record that raised the bar for everyone in the field. It was a round packed with confidence and control, the kind that shifts momentum and forces the leaderboard to reshape overnight. With that, the Rocket Classic quickly turned into more than just a routine stop on the TOUR—it became a battleground for breakthrough performances.

Before Knapp’s record-breaking surge, Kevin Roy had already set the pace with a flawless 10-under 62 in the opening round. His round was clean and clinical—eight birdies and a stunning eagle on the par-5 17th, where distance and touch came together perfectly. Then came Aldrich Potgieter, just 20 years old, who matched Roy’s score later that same day. His back-nine 29 stood out for its poise and power, narrowly missing a final birdie that could have dropped him even lower. Together, these three turned Detroit into a showcase of precision, fearlessness, and some of the lowest scoring seen all season.

With big names slipping and underdogs rising, Detroit delivered more than anyone expected. And the weekend? Still had more to give.