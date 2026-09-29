Zach Johnson Was Going Nowhere Until One Year Flipped His Entire Career

Zach Johnson left St Andrews in 2015 with two major titles and 12 PGA Tour wins. He spent the next decade chasing another victory. As he approached 50, the question had shifted from whether he could win another major to whether he could win again at all.

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The 3,884-Day Winless Streak

Zach’s resume needs no defending. The Cedar Rapids native worked through the mini-tours, topped the Nationwide Tour money list in 2003, and won on the PGA Tour a year later. In 2007, he also won the Masters in miserable old conditions by playing every par five as a three-shot hole. He even finished two clear of Tiger Woods.

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That winning streak did stretch to 2015, when he beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a four-hole playoff at St Andrews. That made him one of only six players to win at both Augusta and Old Course. It was his 12th PGA Tour title. But soon enough, St. Andrews also became the last stop for his win.

The decline started gradually by early 2018. He missed the Tour Championship for two years running, and each fall he met with his coaches, wife, and caddie for two days to rebuild his plan, but nothing seemed to work.

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“I was frustrated because I thought my game was better,” he said at the time.

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That December, he also decided to end a 15-year partnership with his caddie, Damon Green, who had been on the bag for him during both the majors.

Then, as if to amplify his struggles, came the Ryder Cup. While he captained Europe in Rome in 2023, the team lost by a hard deficit of 16.5-11.5. Being the captain, he also took heavy criticism for the loss.

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Yet through the years, he kept trying. At 49 years old in 2024, he tied for the lead after round one at the 2024 American Express and cracked a top-10 at Augusta National. The problem, however, came down to the arms race. Johnson has been one of the shorter hitters on the tour, and the modern game started rewarding power.

“When I first got on tour, there were a bunch of 42- to 50-year-olds playing and winning,” he told Sports Illustrated then. “Now, it just doesn’t exist.”

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Simply put, there was no single collapse during the time, just a slow squeeze.

The Year That Flipped Zach Johnson’s Career

While Johnson struggled to find another win on the PGA Tour, his friend and rival Stewart Cink was already thriving on the 50-and-over circuit. Cink kept nudging him toward it, sometimes sending a text that simply read, “top 10.” The joke was that Johnson’s lack of distance would matter less there. The idea appealed to him.

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“I am invigorated to go out there and, you know, not take a head cover off on a par 4,” he told Golfweek.

Johnson turned 50 in February 2026 and made his PGA Tour Champions debut 12 days later in Boca Raton, Florida. He won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational by four shots, becoming the 22nd player to win in his first start on the circuit. The victory ended a 3,884-day drought, but it did not stand alone for long.

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“If you would have told me I’d be here at 50,” he said afterwards, “I would have said you’re crazy.” Cink tied for second.

More trophies followed, then in June, Johnson won the Principal Charity Classic in his home state of Iowa. A month later, he claimed his first senior major by six shots at Firestone Country Club, which was hosting the Kaulig Companies Championship for the final time.

In August, he won the Portugal Invitational and became the first PGA Tour Champions rookie to reach four wins in a season since Padraig Harrington in 2022. He added a fifth at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls the following month, then won again at Pebble Beach a week later.

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That gave him six wins and 14 top-10 finishes in 15 starts. His victory total also matched Gil Morgan’s 1997 mark for the fourth-most wins by a rookie in tour history. At Pebble Beach, Johnson still sounded struck by it all.

“I’ve got an attitude of gratitude right now,” he had said.

The results were startling, but they did not come from a sudden reinvention of his game. The move put Johnson’s familiar strengths in a setting that suited him better, with a schedule he found easier on his body. That change helps explain why the wins came so quickly.

Why the Champions Tour Changed Everything

Nothing about Johnson’s game is new. What did, however, change and work best for him is the field. On the Champions Tour, his accuracy and short game didn’t serve as a workaround for a lack of distance, one that troubled him on the PGA Tour. Here, it’s a whole recipe for him. Add the friendlier rhythm of the schedule, and it starts to make sense.

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The appeal goes beyond winning. After his victory in Sioux Falls, Johnson said the Champions Tour still gave him the competition he wanted, but with less stress on his body, time with old friends, and weeks when he did not have to play.

“I feel like I’ve graduated,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made it, greener pastures.”

Through it all, Johnson has not been shy about crediting his wife Kim for keeping him grounded. He has often called her “my rock” and said he is focused because of her. He has also said she did as much work as he did on the Ryder Cup captaincy, and if the past decade tested him, she was there through all of it.

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The season still has room for another chapter. Three regular-season events remain before the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the Stifel Charity Classic, followed by the Simmons Bank Championship and the season finale in Phoenix.

Johnson has six wins to Stewart Cink’s five, but Cink still leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Cink is playing this week’s Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, while Johnson is sitting it out. Johnson is due back for the October 9-11 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

That leaves five events on the schedule for Johnson, including the three playoffs. How many he plays will depend on his entries and whether he advances through each playoff stage.

Regardless of whether Zach Johnson matches the record, he has already flipped his career in 2026.