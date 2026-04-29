Zara’s Unexpected Golf Collection Drop Sparks Mass Outrage: ‘Consulted With GPT’

Fashion giant Zara recently made a bold play for the golf world. But its new collection has left fans and experts wondering if anyone involved has ever stepped onto a course.

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“Zara just came out with a golf collection, and I am deeply confused. There are some cool items, like retro-looking golf shoes/jackets, but there’s also a $34 dollar ‘stroke counter,’ a sweatshirt that says ‘Score with each stroke’ and a PEN that says ‘pencil always finds par.’ Lol. Will never understand why brands can’t just consult actual golfers when they go ahead with this stuff,” The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig tweeted.

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Zara clearly stepped into unfamiliar territory this time. It introduced the lineup under its “home and lifestyle” segment. The aim was to blend fashion-forward pieces with golf-inspired accessories. Yet, early reactions suggest a complete disconnect.

Herzig’s X post features images of some of the most disappointing items. The first item, a $34.90 stroke counter, comes in a brown sheepskin leather case with contrasting text and a chain ring for attachment, but golfers immediately questioned its utility.

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Next is a plain brown, unisex cotton sweatshirt with a zip-up collar, emblazoned with the confusing text ‘Score with each Stroke.’

The third one is of a golf pen and a mechanical pencil set, which is again worth $34.90. Besides the text, “Pencil always finds par,” there’s also “Golf Club” embedded on it.

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Last, there’s an image of a bomber-style cardigan made of ecru cotton. It features a dark green collar, a front zip fastening, long sleeves, and side pockets.

The collection also featured a range of other accessories, from on-course essentials like club covers and golf balls to lifestyle items like caps and patches, none of which seemed to resonate with the core audience.

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The release arrives when golf-inspired fashion continues to gain momentum beyond the course. Many brands are attempting to tap into the growing lifestyle appeal. However, Zara didn’t receive the response it would have hoped for.

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Fans tear into Zara’s golf collection for missing the basics

If the launch raised eyebrows, the online reaction made things far worse. Under Herzig’s viral post, golf enthusiasts didn’t hold back.

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“The pen wanting to be a pencil has upset me, deeply,” wrote one user. Golfers primarily use pencils instead of pens for scorecards because they are erasable. This allows corrections for scoring errors without permanent marks or smudges. If a golfer accidentally smudges the card, the USGA would deem it invalid. Thus, using a combination of pen and mechanical pencil shows blatant ignorance of this basic tradition. Another user wrote, “‘The Golf Collection’ lol.”

The $34.90 stroke counter didn’t escape criticism either. Non-regulars may see it as a functional accessory. However, true enthusiasts dismissed the notion. One comment summed it up sharply by writing, “The score counter thing is the most ‘tell me you don’t play golf without telling me you don’t play golf’ ever.”

This also echoes non-golf brands like DraftKings or Ben Sherman entering apparel without course knowledge. DraftKings had a decent start with polo shirts and zippers. However, it later partnered with the Malbon brand. And Jason Day’s Malbon outfits are already facing a lot of criticism from fans.

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Reflecting on the same, a fan wrote, “Not every designer has to get into the golf business.” As the golf apparel market explodes, it’s drawing non-endemic brands like Zara, whose recent collection drop attempts to capitalize on the trend by blending home goods with golf motifs. That’s why many businesses can’t capture fans’ attention.

Replying to the above, another user mockingly said, “Consulted with GPT instead.” These are texts that golfers may avoid as cheesy or inappropriate for the game’s decorum. Golf brands flop when lacking community insight.

Zara’s attempt at golf culture lacked the authenticity that fans expect. What started as a curious launch turned into a lesson in why understanding the sport matters just as much as styling it.