As LIV Golf winds down, one former major champion is getting calls from Ponte Vedra Beach. While both Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau secured DP World Tour spots for 2027, only one has quietly opened a door back to the PGA Tour. One path leads back to the American circuit; the other leads nowhere.

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On Golf Live, host Trey Wingo and analyst Justin Ray examined the growing divide between Rahm’s potential lifeline and DeChambeau’s isolation. The discussion comes as former LIV stars look for competitive homes following the breakaway circuit’s bankruptcy filing and wind-down. Wingo highlighted the contrast in how each camp has approached Ponte Vedra Beach.

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“It is interesting, though, because you know we have heard reports of communication between Rahm and the PGA Tour in very different ways than we have heard reports of zero communication between Bryson and the PGA Tour.”

Earlier in the month, initial media reports suggested that a path back for Rahm was already taking shape. PGA Tour officials pushed back on those stories then without issuing a flat denial. Wingo pointed to the Tour’s specific phrasing when addressing the rumors.

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“And when one of those stories first came out about Rahm, I believe the line was that it is incorrect, and it’s premature. So if it’s incorrect, but it’s premature, it’s kind of correct, right? I mean, by saying it’s premature, that suggests that the egg hasn’t quite been boiled yet, but it’s in the water,” he said.

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The PGA Tour had previously created a one-time Returning Member Program in early 2026, which only Brooks Koepka accepted before the window closed. That program applied to major winners from 2022 onward, covering Koepka, Rahm, DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith. To address how leadership could revisit Rahm’s case now, Wingo referenced incoming commissioner and current CEO Brian Rolapp.

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“…his line was, we will be strict in the vision, in the vision, but flexible in the detail.”

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Before joining the PGA Tour as CEO, Rolapp spent years as a top executive for the National Football League. He will formally succeed Jay Monahan as commissioner while overseeing the Tour’s post-LIV transition. Wingo pointed to Rolapp’s executive background and the commercial draw of a two-time major champion like Rahm.

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“They clearly believe there is great value, and rightfully so, in having Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour. So, as I’ve known Brian for a long time, for all his work in the NFL before he left to become the Grand Poobah of all things with the PGA Tour, he’s very consistent about being able to leave himself some wiggle room.”

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Before these latest reports emerged, the consensus across golf was that former LIV players would have to earn their way back through the DP World Tour. Both Rahm and DeChambeau already hold Category 1 status in Europe as former major champions. Ray and Wingo reflected on how settled that European route had appeared.

“Yeah, I thought this was done and dusted, and we were going to have, you know, played our way back in on the DP World Tour. And that’s what we’ve been talking about for so long.”

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“Yeah, it was halfway to Ireland. It had left New York City and was halfway to Dublin.”

Early December marks the final stretch of the PGA Tour’s off-season calendar—right around the Hero World Challenge and Grant Thornton Invitational—before the full 2027 season tees off in January. Board deliberations at this point allow leadership to finalize eligibility rules and rosters ahead of the new year. Under Koepka’s Returning Member Program deal in January 2026, he agreed to a $5 million charitable contribution and forfeited five years of Player Equity Program eligibility—an impact the Tour valued at $50 million and upward—alongside losing FedEx Cup bonus money and adding two field spots whenever he played so he would not take another member’s place.

Any special arrangement for Rahm would test locker-room sentiment among players who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour rather than taking LIV money. When Koepka rejoined, he noted he had work to do with players who felt hurt by his exit, even though the player-led board approved the terms as a financial penalty meant to sting. Ray raised that exact concern regarding precedent and member reaction if Rahm receives a custom path after the original deadline passed.

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“But if there’s a possibility to see, you know, one of the best players in the world back on the PGA Tour faster than we thought, does that have a ripple effect on how other players react to it? Like, what does that look like? So I think it would be odd to just make an exception for one player unless they’re thinking about a massive penalty of some kind, but I thought we were in a position, in the long sense, that this was going to be the plan.”

The PGA Tour board has confirmed no rule changes or special exemptions ahead of its early December meetings. Without a new agreement, Rahm would remain bound by the standard eligibility timeline alongside DeChambeau. Ray closed his assessment by noting the lack of concrete confirmation.

“I don’t have any other real additional insights other than this was surprising to me because I thought that this was a done deal. So we’ll see if anything comes of it. Maybe it’s a nothing burger. Um, that’s kind of where I lean right now.”

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As the PGA Tour board prepares to convene in early December, the decision on Rahm will set a defining precedent for the post-LIV era. If leadership crafts a conditional return for the Spaniard, it will signal that open dialogue and star power can still unlock doors in Ponte Vedra Beach. Until then, Rahm remains in contention for a 2027 PGA Tour return, while DeChambeau looks ahead to rebuilding his competitive momentum on the DP World Tour.