LIV Golf Adelaide Chief Refuses Future Events While Setting a Bryson DeChambeau Condition

LIV Golf now has another challenge on its hands: ensuring Bryson DeChambeau remains with the league for LIV 2.0. His continued presence could be crucial if the breakaway tour hopes to keep hosting events in Australia, should it survive its ongoing bankruptcy restructuring. The demand comes directly from South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, who addressed the issue in an interview with Australian radio station SEN.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s tricky. LIV Golf are officially telling us that they are all systems go to be back here,” Malinauskas said. “We are monitoring it pretty closely. What’s happening with the players is going to be the most instructive outcome here. It’s very important to us [that] they keep the likes of Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau in that playing roster; that underpins the success of the event. That’s something we are monitoring closely just to see how it unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not going to go through with LIV unless they put on the standard of event they have put on in the past, which has been truly exceptional. We’re going to know for sure in the next two to three weeks.”

Malinauskas’ concerns stem from the mass departures of players from the league. The likes of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and several others have already exited the league. Meanwhile, LIV Golf received approval from a bankruptcy court to terminate the contracts of 19 players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith. However, the affected players remain free to re-sign with the league if they choose to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, LIV Golf has strong reasons to meet Malinauskas’ demand. Since its debut in 2023, LIV Golf Adelaide has emerged as one of the league’s most successful events, drawing impressive crowds and earning praise for its electric atmosphere. The tournament’s success was reflected in its recognition as the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards for three consecutive years, from 2023 through 2025.

This commitment to Australia is also reflected in LIV Golf’s decision to continue hosting events in the country, as Malinauskas confirmed. The league is expected to operate on a reduced schedule next year, with five events in the United States and five overseas. Moreover, LIV Golf and the South Australian Government agreed last year to make Adelaide the league’s Australian home through 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that long-term arrangement could now face uncertainty amid Malinauskas’ demand, particularly as the breakaway tour has yet to finalize its roster for the LIV 2.0 relaunch. So far, five players have reportedly committed to the tour: Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Victor Perez, and Ben Campbell. There are, however, signs that the roster could grow.

Financial Times’ Sujeet Indap reported that 15 more players had expressed interest in signing with the league. Indap also shed light on the deadline for LIV to finalize its roster. October 25 was initially reported as the cutoff, with the league’s new lead investor, BC Partners, having the option to extend it. However, Indap reported that the actual deadline is October 30, leaving LIV Golf with little time to secure its players for the proposed relaunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Bryson DeChambeau, a source recently told ESPN that the two-time major champion “remains committed to LIV Golf and is working diligently behind the scenes to bring LIV 2.0 to fruition.” DeChambeau’s current contract with the league is set to expire in 2026. Cam Smith, on the other hand, is not required to re-sign with LIV Golf, but the Australian has yet to publicly reveal his plans for the future.

A potential return to the PGA Tour could prove difficult for players who choose to leave LIV Golf. However, the DP World Tour remains another option. The European circuit has warned players against signing with LIV 2.0 if they wish to retain their playing privileges, adding another layer of uncertainty to the decisions facing those considering their next move.