‘No Regrets’: Patrick Reed Refuses To Backtrack on LIV Decision Amid League’s Growing Uncertainty

Former LIV Golf star Patrick Reed left the rebel league in January with the intention of returning to the PGA Tour. Although LIV offered him an extension, the 36-year-old turned it down in favor of playing traditional golf and spending more time with his family. Since then, the Saudi-backed league has suffered multiple financial and legal setbacks as it looks to survive into 2027. Reflecting on his decision, Reed offered a defiant verdict on LIV’s current situation.

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“Like everyone else, I have no idea what is going to happen with LIV,” Reed told The Scotsman. “One day it’s one thing, and the next day, it’s something else. Everything is so uncertain that you just don’t know. But there are definitely no regrets on my part. My decision was strictly personal and with my family in mind. It didn’t really have anything to do with anything other than that, so I was comfortable with the decision we made.

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“Whether LIV was going through the hardships it is now or flourishing in the direction it was when I was playing, I would still be very comfortable with the decision I made as I felt that was the best for myself and my family.”

LIV Golf, of course, lost funding from Saudi Arabia’s PIF in April. Since then, it has been scrambling to find new investors to keep the league alive in 2027. Although LIV CEO Scott O’Neil recently announced that the league had found a new investor, details about the deal remain under wraps. In the meantime, LIV has had to cancel a couple of events.

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After New Orleans, LIV announced it had canceled its season-ending Team Championship. Instead, the league merged the event with LIV Golf Indianapolis, making it the season’s last tournament. Things, however, only got worse for the breakaway tour as it found itself buried under a pile of lawsuits.

Mobii Systems Group Limited has filed a federal lawsuit against LIV in Miami, seeking more than $1.1 million over an alleged breach of contract and unpaid invoices for technical broadcast features. In the latest lawsuit, Fresh Tape Media sued LIV Golf in July for more than $1.2 million in missed payments and interest related to production work for the league’s January preseason media days.

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Further, contractors and vendors have accused LIV Golf of defaulting on hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to them. Not to mention, World Golf Group and Premier Golf League (PGL) filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in London seeking up to $630 million in damages, alleging that LIV misappropriated and copied their confidential team-format concepts.

Long Island Spirits also sued LIV Golf in federal court for trademark infringement and consumer confusion over the use of “LIV” branding on alcoholic beverages and apparel.

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As for Reed, he will be eligible to play for the PGA Tour starting August 25, when his suspension finally ends. He avoided major financial penalties from the PGA Tour after he resigned his membership to join LIV Golf in 2022. In the meantime, however, he has played in several DP World Tour events after paying fines imposed on him for competing in LIV.

He returns to action today at the Nexo Championship.

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Patrick Reed reveals how he plans to approach Race to Dubai

The 2018 Masters champion is heading into the last stretch of the DP World Tour season with plenty at stake. But the American is not allowing the pressure to dictate his approach. After a month-long break following The Open, Reed is back in action at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland for a run of five consecutive events.

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Reed currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, with Rory McIlroy chasing him as he looks to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for a fifth straight year. Reed, who has already won twice this season, knows there is still plenty of golf left to play.

“I think the biggest thing is taking it day by day,” Reed said. “Obviously, we know where we stand. At the end of the year, obviously, we want to go ahead and win the Race to Dubai… If you sit there and start thinking too far ahead, then you start losing sight of what you’re doing right then and there.”

Reed looks too focused on his own career to pay much attention to what’s happening in his former league. Yet, he must be relieved on some level that he jumped ship before it sank.