‘The Case Against Him’: Brandel Chamblee Throws Scottie Scheffler’s Player of the Year Bid Into Question

Like many top players, Scottie Scheffler skipped the Wyndham Championship to rest and prepare for next week’s three-event FedExCup Playoffs. But the break won’t affect his standing as the World No. 1 or his lead atop the FedExCup standings. Scheffler has had a dominant showing in 2026: 16 of 17 cuts made and 16 top-25 finishes, including 1 win. But Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee believes the New Jersey native may fall short of winning his fifth consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

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“The case against him is that no player has ever been voted PGA Tour POY (since it began in 1990) who won just once during the season. But then no player has been so dominant from a scoring and statistical standpoint who won just once during the season.

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“With no clearly dominant player thus far in either the majors or in wins, the @PGATOUR playoffs will have added meaning in determining the POY for 2026.”

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PGA Tour members typically cast their votes in mid-December, following the calendar year’s end, to announce the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, also known as the Jack Nicklaus Award. The honor is determined by fellow professional golfers, who consider a player’s tournament victories, performances in the four major championships, scoring average, consistency, and overall success throughout the season.

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Chamblee acknowledged that the numbers overwhelmingly favor Scheffler. The World No. 1 leads in several key statistical categories, including Scoring Average (Actual) (68.08), FedExCup points (4,123), Official World Golf Ranking points (691.5), Birdie Average (4.76), Bogey Avoidance (10.02%), SG: Total (2.251), SG: Tee-to-Green (1.682), and Greens in Regulation Percentage (72.73%).

He also ranks first in Front 9 Scoring Average (33.94), Back 9 Scoring Average (34.14), Par 4 Scoring Average (3.88), Putts from -> 25′ (10.37%), Late Scoring Average (68.00), Final Round Performance (87.50%), Scrambling (67.28%), and Official Money ($16,911,275). Scheffler also leads the Tour with 11 top-10 finishes, including 8 top-3 finishes.

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Despite another stellar season, Scheffler has captured just one PGA Tour title in 2026: the American Express on January 25. That relatively modest win total could open the door for another player to claim the Jack Nicklaus Award. One leading contender is Rory McIlroy. Although he has played a reduced schedule, the World No. 2 sits 12th in the FedExCup standings and owns the season’s biggest victory: the 2026 Masters.

McIlroy edged Scheffler by one stroke at Augusta National, successfully defending a Masters title to become just the fourth golfer in history to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods. Not to mention, a historic major championship defense is the type of achievement that often carries significant weight in PGA Tour Player of the Year voting.

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McIlroy has also recorded 4 top-10 finishes, including 1 win and 1 runner-up result, further strengthening his case for the award.

Still, the race is far from over. The FedExCup Playoffs could play a pivotal role in shaping voters’ opinions. A strong finish from either McIlroy or Scheffler would bolster their respective campaigns, leaving the final decision to PGA Tour members when voting concludes later this year.