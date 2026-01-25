Seniors Tour Turns to Tiger Woods for Help as PGA Tour Ignores Glaring Issues

Tiger Woods has still not confirmed a specific return timeline. Amid his post-surgery recovery, he has kept the entire golfing realm guessing on what his future career road map will look like. However, as fans wait eagerly for the return of the king to the fairway, anticipation is building around another significant question: Will Woods be able to save the PGA Tour Champions from its glaring broadcasting blushes?

At the moment, the PGA Tour Champions, comprising 50-and-over golfers, is in its second season. Unfortunately, despite the initiative receiving widespread attention and support, the debut season had a lot of embarrassing lapses in terms of the broadcast. Last season, the tournament experienced a 3-second delay in the live feed. However, there does seem to be a way out of all the problems: Tiger Woods. At the moment, Woods is 50. This makes him eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions. And if he does wish to come in, there is a huge possibility that all the broadcasting problems will vanish immediately.

Opening up on the possibility, the Golf Channel’s live tournament producer, Rob Sharpe, explained how the broadcast arrangements will change drastically. He explained how all the announcers will be immediately called on site, along with an increased number of cameras and extensive coverage.

While the golfing legend joining the PGA Tour Champions seems to be a quick fix, the tour needs to give more effort into organizing these tournaments in a more professional manner.

Lashing out at the PGA Tour for its negligence, Peter Jacobsen stated, “If your mark is on that broadcast you want to make it the best you possibly can do I do know the Tour is putting its best foot forward with PGA Tour but I don’t see that same effort being put forward for the Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.”

At the moment, the PGA Tour is putting in efforts to resolve the issues. But then, as per Paul Azinger, the damage was done in the first year itself when the broadcasting delays turned out to be catastrophic.

Paul Azinger detailed how the PGA Tour Champions failed miserably with their broadcast

Paul Azinger, along with the likes of Peter Jacobsen, was handed over the broadcasting baton for the PGA Tour Champions by Lanny Wadkins. And immediately, they felt the heat. Trying to narrate a proper relay of the game, Azinger struggled to keep up. That’s because, at times, the fans could see the ball going into the hole three-seconds early, while on other instances, the commentators would witness the game three seconds prior.

Thankfully, this year, the delay has been largely resolved. Speaking on the matter, Golf Channel’s Sharpe revealed that the delay was just 0.6 seconds. Unfortunately, despite trying to mend the situation, Azinger felt that the negative impact was already established following the disaster in the first year.

“I would say the first year was probably the most difficult year of calling golf that l’ve ever experienced,” he said. “But I think all of those challenges have been fixed at this point. I hope. We’ll find out here soon enough (at the Chubb Classic at Tiburon) because we’re in (Ponte Vedra Beach) and they’re in Naples,” said Azinger.

Thus, with Tiger Woods clearly holding the aces, fans will now look forward to seeing whether he can come to the PGA Tour Champions’ rescue in the near future.