Phil Mickelson Shares Hot Take on Buffalo Bills After QB Josh Allen’s Credits Him for Crucial Help

Josh Allen is known for throwing darts on the football field, not reading greens on a golf course. But one sunny spring day in San Diego, the Buffalo Bills quarterback swapped his cleats for golf spikes and teamed up with two-time major champ Jon Rahm for a 2v2 showdown against Phil Mickelson and YouTube golf creator Grant Horvat. However, what seemed like a lighthearted match for YouTube content turned out to be something else entirely: full of pranks, playoff drama, and one putting tip that changed Allen’s game and season. So, what was it?

The memories came rushing back this week, when the Buffalo Bills posted a clip on X. The host asked Allen, “What’s something you walked away with from your golf game this season?” Allen didn’t hesitate. “Putting. Putting was a big improvement in my game,” he said. Then came the moment fans couldn’t get enough of: Allen recalled that spring YouTube match and dropped that Mickelson had given him a secret putting tip. “Phil gave me a little putting lesson and ever since he gave me that, I’ve been rolling the rock pretty good.” When asked to share the advice. Did he share? Not so easily.

As Allen smirked: “He swore me to secrecy.” It left us wondering, what exactly did Phil whisper to him on that green? The mystery only deepened when Allen’s comments recently resurfaced in a Buffalo Bills post on X. Never one to miss a moment, Mickelson chimed in cheekily: “Looks like this is the year Bills win it all.” Was it a joke? A jinx? Or did Lefty just pass on some real magic? But that YouTube match, now infamous among fans, was part of Phil and Horvat’s ongoing 2v2 series. Played in a scramble format over 18 holes, the match saw Allen pull a classic trick-play move off the field this time. He secretly switched Phil Mickelson’s rangefinder from yards to meters. The result?

Team Mickelson kept coming up short, literally. Despite the sabotage, the seasoned golfer and his creator teammate stormed back in the second half, forcing a playoff and eventually taking the win. But it wasn’t just the score line that stuck, this match had personality, pranks, and pure golfing drama. And honestly, giving credit while keeping things light? That’s classic Phil Mickelson . He’s been mixing heart and humor long before this. Remember back in 2022 when he pulled a similar move??

Phil Mickelson’s words anchored Josh Allen in pressure moments

Back in 2021, after Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship, he visited the Buffalo Bills during training camp. Allen later recalled that Mickelson spent about 30 minutes talking with the team, even holding his trophy and sharing insights about maintaining composure under pressure. “He talked about finding kind of like your zen, finding your calm,” Allen said. “I know I don’t play well when I’m frustrated… hearing that from a Hall of Fame golfer… resonated well with me.” That advice came through loud and clear during a halftime drought in a Bill, Dolphins game: the score was 3-3. But, Allen refocused, and Buffalo erupted for a second-half surge to win 26-11. Allen called it a turning point, saying, “It helped me today and hopefully it’ll help me in the future, too.”

Since then, Allen and Mickelson have shared a unique rapport. Like when Allen paid tribute to Phil Mickelson, in one of the most memorable Halloween costumes in 2021. Yes, he walked into a Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game dressed head-to-toe as Phil, complete with visor, Thermos, and Lefty mannerisms like a thumbs-up and a calf flex. Mickelson himself weighed in, tweeting, “I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is. GoBills.”

The two continue to support each other across social media and interviews, mixing golf wisdom with football mindset. That same blend turned up again this year when Allen credited Phil for a putting tip, yet insisted, “He swore me to secrecy.” Could this unlikely friendship fuel more than just off-season content and Halloween memes?