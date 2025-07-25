2025 Women’s Scottish Open: 5 Biggest Names Who Missed the Cut at the $2M Event

The Scottish Women’s Open never disappoints! And this year’s edition at Dundonald Links was no exception. With a $2 million purse for the winner, perfect summer winds, and a world-class field, the stage was set for drama. The links course was pure yet punishing, short in places, tricky in others, and every bit the test, a major lead-up event should be. Played from July 24–27, the field of 144 players faced a strict cut after 36 holes; only the top 65 and ties advanced to the weekend. Fans got fireworks from Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda, but some big names didn’t survive the weekend cut.

By Friday evening, the leaderboard had thinned, and not in the way many expected. Five standout names, all regulars in weekend play, found themselves on the wrong side of the cut. With the line falling at even par, the margin for error was slim. A couple of late bogeys, missed short putts, or one poor decision in the wind was all it took. These weren’t fringe players; most had top‑10 finishes earlier this season, and a few came in off strong showings at the Evian Championship just weeks ago. But Dundonald Links didn’t care. It demanded adaptability. And for these five, it just wasn’t their week. So, who were the five who bowed out? Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue has long been a standout at the Scottish Women’s Open. She became a Rolex First-Time Winner at Dundonald Links in 2022 with a final-round 62 to beat Celine Boutier by three strokes. Since then, she’s built an impressive resume in this course, including a tie for third in 2024. Statistically, no one has performed better on the greens here, ranking first in strokes gained putting per round (+1.97) over the last three editions. Heading into her 18th LPGA start of the season, Furue had already made 14 cuts and notched nine top-25 finishes, including a runner-up at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. She also ranks among the Tour’s best in key metrics like birdies, driving accuracy, and rounds in the 60s.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Ayaka Furue (JPN) hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

And yet, Dundonald turned on her this time. Furue posted rounds of 71 and 76 to finish at +3, two shots above the cut line of +1, and landed in a tie for 81st. It was a surprisingly early exit for the two-time LPGA winner, especially given her history and consistency this season. Missing the cut not only ended her week early, knocking her out of weekend play, but also meant no prize money and no chance to gain ground in the CME rankings. Even for a course specialist, links golf can flip the script fast.

Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh entered the 2025 Scottish Women’s Open in strong form. At just 23, she already captured her first LPGA Tour victory at the Founders Cup in February, winning by four strokes over Jin-young Ko. A decorated amateur who swept five major junior titles in 2018, including the U.S. Girls’ Junior and Canadian Women’s Amateur, Noh skipped college to turn pro in 2019 and earned her LPGA card that fall. In 2025, she’s posted multiple top‑10 finishes, ranked high in the LPGA’s strokes gained categories, and built momentum heading into Scotland. According to LPGA stat sheets, she ranks in the top tier for strokes gained tee-to-green and total, despite putting coming more into form later in the season.

However, at Dundonald Links in July, her week ended sooner than expected. She shot 74‑74, finishing at +4, which placed her in a tie for 91st. With the cut line at +2, she missed the cut by exactly three strokes. For a player riding strong form, missing the weekend was a tough blow.

Grace Kim

Grace Kim arrived at the 2025 Scottish Women’s Open at Dundonald Links, arriving on a high after clinching her first major title just two weeks earlier at the Amundi Evian Championship in France. The 24-year-old Aussie rallied from three shots behind with four holes to play, delivering birdie-birdie-par-eagle to force a playoff, then chipped in on the first extra hole and eagled the second to beat world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul. That dramatic win makes her just the fifth Australian woman ever to lift a major trophy. It was her second LPGA Tour victory overall, the first coming at the 2023 Lotte Championship, also won via a playoff. Statistically solid across the board, she came into Dundonald Links with high expectations. But as the winds picked up and the fairways firmed.

via Imago Credits: Grace Kim, Instagram

Kim posted rounds of 73 and 76, finishing at +5 overall, four strokes above the cut line, which was set at +1. That landed her in a tie for 108th place, well outside the top 65 needed to make the weekend. In simple terms, the goal after two rounds was to stay at +1 or better. Grace needed to shoot 145 or less across two rounds to qualify, but her total of 149 meant she was out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist, the experienced Swedish star, was one of the most decorated players at the Scottish Women’s Open. She’s a three-time major champion, winning the 2009 LPGA Championship. With nine LPGA titles in total, she has also been a cornerstone of Europe’s Solheim Cup team, playing in nine editions and serving as vice captain in recent years. Though her 2025 season has seen a dip, three missed cuts in major events, and a world ranking lingering around 140, she remains a respected veteran with a sharp competitive edge. Despite her pedigree, Nordqvist stumbled at Dundonald Links during the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open. Nordqvist posted rounds of 76 and 73, finishing at +5 overall. That placed her in a tie for 108th, missing the cut by four strokes, as the cut line was set at +1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maja Stark

The 25-year-old Swede captured her first major title at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, holding off world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda to win by two strokes and take home $2.4 million, becoming just the sixth Swedish woman to win a women’s major. Since turning professional in 2021, she’s amassed nine career wins, including six on the Ladies European Tour and two on the LPGA. Her breakthrough season in 2025 also included a runner-up finish at the 2024 Chevron Championship. Coming into the Scottish Open, she was riding high in the rankings, inside the world top 10, making her one of the marquee names at Dundonald Links. But ended up being disappointed.

At the Scottish Women’s Open, Maja Stark struggled to find rhythm in the gusty Scottish conditions. She opened with a 77 and followed it up with a 73, finishing at +6 overall, five strokes above the cut line of +1. That landed her at T117, well outside the top 65 who advanced to weekend play. For a player who recently lifted a major trophy, it’s a call: the challenge of links golf can humble even the hottest stars.