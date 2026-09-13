Caitlin Clark Sends 4-Word Strong Message to Nelly Korda & Co. As They Face Tough Solheim Cup Defense

From the hardwood to the fairways, the spirit of Team USA is crossing sporting boundaries. With the Solheim Cup heading into its final day on Sunday, Team USA and Team Europe are locked at 8-8 after two action-packed days, leaving the trophy to be decided by 12 singles matches. And amid the high-stakes finale, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has a special message for four-time major winner Nelly Korda and the US Team.

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“Hey everyone, it’s Caitlin. Just wanted to wish you guys good luck in the Solheim Cup,” Clark said in a video shared by LPGA on X before adding a strong four-word message: “We’re cheering for you. See you bring back the title. Good luck.”

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Team USA’s 2024 victory (15½–12½) at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia made them the defending champions heading into this year’s challenge on European soil. But with the championship back on European turf, Nelly Korda didn’t sugarcoat it: without a home crowd behind them, the Americans would have to be each other’s cheering section. Angel Yin went further, pointing out that Team USA simply doesn’t see courses like these as often as the Europeans do, and that unfamiliarity could swing things. History backs her up: the U.S. has won on European soil just three times, against five wins and a tie for Europe, who held onto the Cup even in that tied year.

Angel Yin pointed to another factor: the U.S. has won on European soil just three times, against five wins and a tie for Europe, who held onto the Cup even in that tied year.

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With that history in mind, Yin called on American fans to be as obnoxious as possible in supporting the team. Regardless, after hearing Clark’s message, Korda made sure to reciprocate with a video of her own for the WNBA star.

“Hey USA Basketball, Nelly Korda here checking in from the Netherlands at the Solheim Cup,” Korda said in the video. “There is nothing better than wearing red, white, and blue, so best of luck against Spain tonight and go USA.”

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Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream guard and USA Basketball teammate of Clark’s, also had a message for the American team at the Solheim Cup.

“What’s up, it’s Rhyne Howard. I’m with USA Basketball, and I just want to wish you all good luck in the Solheim Cup. Go USA,” she said.

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Allison Lee returned the favor, sending her own message to the women’s basketball team.

“Hey USA Basketball, it’s Allison Lee here playing at the Solheim Cup in the Netherlands. Good luck tonight against Spain. I hope you guys kick some a**,” Lee said.

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The support seemed to pay off, as Team USA beat Spain 76-66 in the FIBA World Cup semifinals to reach the gold-medal game against France.

All that remains is for Team USA to win the Solheim Cup and secure back-to-back titles. If they do, it would mark their first back-to-back victories since 2015–2017, as well as their first away win in a decade. However, getting over the line may not be easy, with the tournament shaping up to be a neck-and-neck battle between some of the best players on both sides.

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Meanwhile, if the Europeans win, it would mark Europe’s first outright victory since 2021 and end the USA’s hold on the Cup following their 2024 triumph. Win or lose, though, the back-and-forth video messages this week were a reminder that America’s athletes are pulling for each other, wherever the competition happens to be.