Golf World Can’t Help But Pick on Wyndham Clark Over His Honest Response to PGA Tour’s Social Media Request

Honestly, Wyndham Clark is having one hell of a season. He’s already won three times, and through all of it, he’s just been himself. He’s taken the boos and criticism without trying to change who he is just to win fans back. That same confidence showed up again this week, but in a pretty unexpected place.

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The PGA Tour’s Instagram account asked players to share their favorite photo of the season, and most of the responses were exactly what you’d expect: heartfelt, humble, a little goofy. J.J. Spaun sent a family photo. Min Woo Lee asked if he could submit a picture of his dog instead of himself. Tom Kim said he had “too many to choose from” and left it to his team. Then there was Clark, who sent multiple photos of himself, including one in a cowboy hat, saying, “Hard to pick but these are some of my favorites for sure.” The post is still live on the PGA Tour’s Instagram, and the top comments tell the whole story.

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The replies came fast. “Wyndham sending multiple photos of himself has to be the most on-par move,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Of course Wyndham had to send 4 rather than 1.”

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Imago August 29, 2026, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Wyndham Clark USA chips on to the 8th green during the third round of the 2026 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. PGA, Golf Herren 2026: TOUR Championship – Round 3 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAw109 20260829_fap_w109_039 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

A third summed up the general mood with a simple, “Wyndham loves him some Wyndham.” One fan summed up the comments, “Everyone got the brief except Wyndham.”

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Even the harsher comments landed, with one fan admitting, “Clark makes me gag at this point. I have tried to like him. He just won’t let me.”

Another fan piled on with a jab tied straight to his history, joking: “Of course Clark’s is just some basic ass photo of him. Maybe use that photo of him throwing his club.” For a guy who’s spent the better part of a year trying to win people back over, some of the comments are not exactly the reaction he was hoping for.

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None of this happened without a reason. It goes back to the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. After missing the cut, Wyndham Clark damaged two lockers. He was later asked to pay for the damage, make a charity donation, and complete anger management before he could return to the club. A month earlier, he had also thrown a club at the PGA Championship, hitting a sponsor sign near a flag attendant. Clark apologized publicly for both incidents and has reiterated his remorse since.

Still, 2026 was supposed to be a fresh start for Wyndham Clark. He won three times this year, including his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills and the BMW Championship. Those wins also put him in the Player of the Year race. But his strong season has not changed the way some fans treat him. He was heckled during the U.S. Open, and one fan was removed after telling him not to choke. At the BMW Championship, the American crowd also clearly supported Rory McIlroy over Clark.

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Clark has admitted that the treatment affects him. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, he said, “I’m not going to lie, it sucks. I want to be cheered for. I would prefer that. It’s a lot nicer and makes you feel better.”

By itself, sending a few extra selfies to a social media account is not a big deal. Many athletes have big personalities and do similar things without getting the same criticism. But context matters. Clark already has fans who are quick to judge his actions because of his past.

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When Collin Morikawa or J.J. Spaun share something personal online, most fans see it as normal. But when Clark does something that looks even slightly self-focused, people connect it to the same image that has followed him since Oakmont.

Clark has openly said that he wants fans to like him. His results also show that he is having one of the best seasons of his career. But earning back the fans’ trust takes more time than fixing a golf swing. His lighthearted Instagram comment showed that, for now, many golf fans are still judging Clark based on his past headlines rather than his performance this season.