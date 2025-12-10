Golf World Reacts to Elon Musk’s Shocking Claim of Playing Golf on the Moon

Elon Musk’s latest claim has riled up golf fans and astronomers.

In a conversation with Katie Miller, Musk discussed conspiracy theories about the 1969 moon landing. When she asked if he believed that humans really landed on the moon, Musk gave a straightforward answer. “Yes, we went to the moon a few times, actually, and played golf on the moon,” he stated. “We didn’t just go to the moon, we actually got a little bored and started playing golf on the moon.”

His comment wasn’t just casual banter.

The $500 billion man talked about the Apollo 14 mission from 1971. During this mission, astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon using a makeshift six-iron. This moment is one of the most memorable in space exploration, showing how far humans have come. Shepard’s shots, made in the moon’s one-sixth gravity, sent the balls flying much farther than any golf shot on Earth.

The SpaceX founder’s comments gained additional attention, given his own relationship with golf.

Back in April 2025, a curious exchange played out on X when a user posted, “GOLF: Does anyone know if Elon plays golf? He’s out with Trump at the golf course, but I’ve never seen him swing.” Musk replied candidly, “I don’t play golf, but a nice walk in what is essentially a beautiful park is still great.” The contrast between defending lunar golf while dismissing the sport personally added another layer to the recent interview moment.

It did not take long for the interview clip to go viral on social media. Some people offered scientific explanations, while others found it entertaining. Fans focused on Musk’s straightforward style and the interviewer’s questions about lunar physics. This sparked a conversation that mixed space history with internet humor.

Do golf fans back Elon Musk’s claim?

The clip resonated particularly with space enthusiasts and tech followers. “Moonward NUCLR 🌚 ☢️” emerged as the top comment on the clip. It’s interesting how Musk is developing the Starship and planning lunar missions with NASA’s Artemis program, and how his references to past lunar missions are crucial for understanding SpaceX’s goal of a permanent lunar presence.

Think only Musk can throw a hilarious quip? Well, fans are there too. “Damn. Hit a flyer.” The fan compares the Elon comment to a “flyer,” which is a golf term for a ball that flies through the air. That fits with the history of lunar golf. Shepard said the ball went “miles and miles and miles,” but later studies said his greatest stroke really landed about 40 yards distant.

A fan weighed in on the conspiracy theories, questioning the US flag-waving. “‘There’s no gravity.’ ‘The flag waved.’ Sounds qualified to ask those questions. 🤣.” The interviewer also asked why the flag moved even though there is no atmosphere and questioned the moon’s gravity. Musk explained that the moon’s gravity is one-sixth of Earth’s, and the flag only moved when the astronauts touched it.

Sarcasm became the theme for the larger part of the comments section. “‘We got bored and started playing golf’ 😂🤣.” Many people enjoyed the funny picture of astronauts playing golf on the moon instead of focusing on verifying facts. This image reminds us of the original moment when Alan Shepard hit a golf ball with one hand while wearing a bulky spacesuit.

Not all observations stuck to the science and history, though. “Yikes. Elon lookin like Christopher Walken,” a fan critiqued Musk’s appearance. The observation went viral because both figures share angular facial features and intense speaking styles.

What are your thoughts on Musk's participation in Lunar Golf? Sound off in the comments section.