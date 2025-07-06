Tiger Woods’s Most Important Major Is the One Rarely Talked About by Golf World, Claims Former Caddie

The 2025 season has been missing its spark, with Tiger Woods absent from the field, the game just hasn’t felt the same. Last year, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon while training at home, just as he was preparing for a return following back surgery. “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods shared on social media.

The injury required a minimally invasive procedure performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach. The surgery was successful, and a full recovery is expected. While he is not back to tournaments, he’s back to father duties and was seen at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens during the Florida Amateur Championship in June 2025. He was there to watch his son, Charlie Woods.

Even when Tiger Woods isn’t playing or in the spotlight, the spotlight somehow still finds its way to him. In the recent podcast of The Yardage Book NZ, Steve Williams, a long-time caddie and a best friend of Woods, opens up about what was the career-changing moment in Woods’ life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Tiger hadn’t have won the PGA in 99, he would have entered the 2000 season still searching for that second major…. he may not have had the career that he had…he, 99 one, was very important,” said Williams That win, Tiger’s second major, was more than just another trophy. It was a huge mental breakthrough. Tiger didn’t just get past that wall; he smashed through it. He won the playoff with Sergio Garcia. It proved he was built for big moments. And it set the stage for everything that came next. A lot of great players manage to win one major, but getting that second one? That’s where things get tough..

AD

“Trying to win that second one it’s just it’s so difficult look at Adam Scott…look at Justin Rose uh in the last two majors these are two guys that are desperately trying to get to their second major championship it’s just nearly impossible it’s not impossible“ William added, And he’s right. Adam Scott, a player from the same era as Tiger and once ranked No. 1 in the world, won his first and only major at the 2013 Masters. Since then, he’s come close but hasn’t been able to seal the deal again.

On the other hand, Justin Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 2013, is still grinding to add a second to his name. These are world-class golfers with elite résumés, yet they’re stuck chasing what Tiger had already locked down before the year 2000 even began. While others are still trying to add a second major to their careers, Tiger now sits at 15, a reminder of just how rare and dominant his run was. However, for Williams, one moment stood above all, and that is winning the Open Championship at St Andrews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf) Expand Post

“Every caddy wants to win the Open Championship, St Andrews, um everyone wants to win the Open Championship it’s the greatest tournament in the world” he said, and he meant it. Williams got to live that dream twice with Tiger, first in 2000 and again in 2005. That first win was massive. Not only did Tiger blow away the field by eight shots, but he also became the youngest player ever to complete the career Grand Slam. And he did it at the Home of Golf. For a caddie who started out in New Zealand, helping Tiger lift the Claret Jug on the most iconic stage in golf? That’s what it’s all about.

Tiger’s career trajectory is history, but fans still wonder if he can add one more. His legacy is secure, his influence still strong, but his return to competitive play remains up in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger’s Around, But When Will He Actually Play Again?

So, when’s Tiger Woods teeing it up next? Honestly, don’t hold your breath for 2025. After rupturing his Achilles and already recovering from back surgery, it’s looking like we might not see Tiger back in action until 2026.

Even Rory McIlroy weighed in during a press conference at the Players Championship in March 2025, saying, “It sucks. You want to see the best players playing in the biggest events, and Tiger’s one of the best to ever do it.” He added that Achilles surgeries aren’t easy, “We obviously won’t see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026.” said McIlroy. Doctors say recovery can take six to twelve months, so Tiger’s return isn’t something he is rushing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, Tiger hasn’t vanished. He’s still making appearances, working on his TGL league, and keeping close to the game. He also did a TaylorMade match for their YouTube channel with LPGA player Nelly Korda, where Korda lost but gained many insights. He did not play in the US Open this year, but he still made his presence felt. He joined Rory McIlroy for a practice session ahead of the tournament, again a TaylorMade initiative. Toger offered valuable tips and insights. The two focused on driver technique, and he also praised McIlroy’s setup and confidence.

But when it comes to seeing him compete in a major again, 2026 feels like the most realistic shot. Knowing Tiger, if there’s a way back, he’ll find it, and when he does, the entire golf world will be watching.