‘I Didn’t Cheat’: Golf Influencer Joey Coldcuts Loses His Cool Over New Allegation

Among golf’s loudest internet personalities, Bob Does Sports’s Joey Coldcuts has always been the most likely to blow a fuse. The Bob Does Sports, including Joey, Robby Berger, and Fat Perez, has over one million YouTube subscribers, and just this week, they dropped a video they called the ‘Greatest Crash Out in YouTube Golf History.’ That video had barely settled before Robby Berger posted another clip on Thursday from the Hater series, and things have gotten even louder.

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“No it’s not! It’s in the ground, you dumb f**k! She can’t see s**t! Tell her to go over it! I didn’t cheat, you dumb bi**h!” yelled Coldcuts, clearly upset in the 54-second clip.

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The clip captured Joey in full boisterous form, arguing mid-round against the online critic as he was accused of cheating. The series aims to sign up a random person to settle his beef with Joey on the course rather than in the comments.

The argument erupted here over ball placement. Joey’s opponent called his ball inside the water hazard, which is a penalty area where a ball landing within its marked boundaries forces the player to take a penalty stroke and drop. However, Joey insists the ball sat on the ground just outside it, in his typical way, we might add.

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Interestingly, a woman nearby also got caught in the crossfire as Joey kept shouting at his opponent to get her to look. However, her reaction suggested that she was equally shocked. Meanwhile, Nick Stube, better known as Fat Perez, was visibly in the corner laughing and saying it was a water hazard.

This kind of blow-up is not out of character for Joey. Compilation clips of Joey’s on-course meltdown have circulated on Golf TikTok for years, and the BDS audience treasures his volatility as a part of the package. Earlier in 2026, Joey similarly faced online criticism in a Hater Match. The BDS channel titled it the ‘most intense hater match of all time,’ and the match had itself turned heated even before the cameras stopped rolling.

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Joey first met Robby Berger while he was managing a Los Angeles restaurant, and the two started playing golf together during the pandemic. Those early rounds were filmed on a $130 cam recorder, and they shot the early videos just to share their time on the golf course. However, over time, they realized that their candid relationship had a lot more spark and eventually became the foundation of Bob Does Sport.

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“I never would have ended up meeting Bob in a hotel a year and a half later, and we became best friends. It just changed my whole life. When Bob Does Sports came into the picture was when I really started realizing that I could have an opportunity to evolve and transition into this career. And I think that’s when I was really ready to take over and when I realized that I was getting closer and closer when Bob made the plunge and quit his job.”

Along with the Hater series, Robby Berger has been running his own saga since November 2024, but it has nothing to do with trash-talking.

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Robby Berger Has His Own Unfinished Business on the Golf Course

Since November 2024, Berger has been chasing one goal on camera: breaking 80s. Under his series, “Is This the Day Bobby Fairways Finally Breaks 80?”

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In golf, shooting under 80 for 18 holes is the mark that separates a genuinely good, competent amateur from someone who’s still figuring it out. Robby has attempted the challenge at some of the most well-known courses in the country, including Tiger Woods’s private design, and the answer has always been the same. He has had seven attempts so far, and he has not been able to reach his goal.

What makes it compelling and relatable is that he keeps losing, but it is never a disaster from the first hole. Robby tends to hold his calm together enough for the audience to believe this is finally the round, and then something gives away. His closest attempt ended with him three-putting the 14th, 15th, and 16th consecutively to finish 82, only two shots short.

Of course, Berger’s self-awareness about his own limitations has its own viral story. He was once spotted with Rory McIlroy at a gas station in Florida, and he panicked and asked him to be on the show without explaining what the show was. McIlroy had no idea who he was. Berger later called it a “miserable interaction,” and that was “all self-inflicted.”

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On the course or off it, Robby losing to himself is its own kind of entertainment.