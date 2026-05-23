How Pat Tillman Became Bigger Than Football After Leaving the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman became an icon in the NFL, but his legacy was cemented after he left the NFL.

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It’s one of the more inspiring stories in NFL history, and Tillman will be remembered for his sacrifice for the rest of time.

Tillman’s Upbringing

Tillman grew up in California and was the oldest out of three kids. His natural leadership qualities shone from a young age, being the oldest. It was obvious from the beginning that Tillman would have a selfless mindset throughout his life.

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For high school, Tillman went to Leland High School in the 90s. He helped lead the Leland Chargers to a Central Coast Division 1 football championship, showcasing his impact on the field. He didn’t only play football; earlier in high school, he played baseball and was a catcher. Tillman didn’t make the varsity team, which is a main reason he stuck to football.

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The impact on the field was evident. Tillman earned a scholarship to Arizona State University and played football there from 1994 to 1998. He was a smaller build being 5-foot-11, but still thrived at the linebacker position.

During his junior season, Arizona State went undefeated, and Tillman helped the team reach the Rose Bowl. In the 1997 season, he was voted the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year.

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NFL Journey

After four successful seasons in college, Tillman decided to enter the 1998 NFL draft. The Cardinals took a shot on him with the 226th pick in the seventh round of the draft, where he moved to the safety position at the professional level.

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Tillman outplayed his draft position quite significantly, having broken the franchise record for tackles in a season with 224 total tackles in the 2000 NFL season. After four seasons with the Cardinals, it was clear Tillman was made for the league. He’d have a bright future ahead of him, but on September 11, 2001, everything changed.

Life-changing decision

The attacks on 9/11 changed how many Americans felt about their safety and resulted in many enlisting in the army. The day after the attacks, Tillman spoke to a reporter and expressed how the attacks made him think about sacrifice.

In the spring of 2002, he decided to leave the NFL and enlist in the army. He told the Cardinals about his decision to serve his country, and they respected it. His brother enlisted with him, and the two were committed to serving together in the military.

Tillman’s NFL career ended with 375 total tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He was assigned to the Second Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Lewis, Washington. There, he completed his training program, where he would be prepared to get deployed to the Middle East.

Tillman’s first combat tour was in Iraq in 2003, and he returned safely shortly after. He was deployed again in 2004 to Afghanistan for Operation Freedom. His unit came under attack while traveling through Afghanistan, and he died in action on April 22, 2004, while providing cover for his squad.

Tillamn was awarded several honors for his service and sacrifice.

The NFL made sure to honor Tillman’s sacrifice by leaving his NFL career to serve his country. The league makes sure to partner up with his foundation, “Pat Tillman Foundation,” which was made to represent his true legacy. The foundation supports service members, veterans and military spouses with educational and leadership development tools.

Tillman’s legacy lives on through what the foundation does, and, along with the NFL, it is cemented for all time.