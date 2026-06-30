NASCAR’s Rival Series’ Implosion Continues As Massive Schedule Cuts Hit All Racing Disciplines

The IHRA spent the last year challenging NASCAR’s stronghold. Acquired tracks. Launched a stock car series. Talked big about taking market share from the France family. Now the bill’s come due.

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“IHRA fallout continues,” journalist Aaron AJ Englandt wrote on X. “Just hours after canceling four remaining national drag racing events, the IHRA has now announced major cuts to its 2026 powerboat schedule and ‘all other IHRA disciplines.'”

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In his follow-up, he shared that the organization blew through its budget early in the season, and now it’s scrambling to restructure with one eye already on 2027.

Four drag strips just got wiped off the rest of the 2026 calendar: Milan, Michigan. Leicester, New York. Topeka, Kansas. Commerce, Georgia. What used to be a 12-race Outlaw Nitro season is down to three dates now: Ohio in August, Pennsylvania in September, and the finale in North Carolina come October. Anyone who has already bought tickets gets a refund.

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But it’s not just drag racing taking the hit. The IHRA’s splashy $2 million stock car series? Frozen. Points chase, paused. Powerboat racing lost its Biloxi stop entirely, and the World Championship is on ice indefinitely. Pulling and mud racing got dropped from the national calendar altogether, including events planned for Heartland Motorsports Park, a track they’d bought but never actually finished upgrading.

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President Dustin Farthing called it “an extremely difficult decision.” Translation: they’re trying to survive, not win this season.

How NASCAR’s IHRA Rival Spent Itself Into a Hole

None of this just happened. Owner Darryl Cuttell went after NASCAR on purpose. He bought Rockingham Speedway, then turned around and booked NASCAR’s own Truck Series and ARCA East races there. Picked up Heartland too, another track with deep NASCAR roots.

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Then he rolled out the IHRA Stock Car Series, aimed straight at the local Late Model racers NASCAR’s weekly series usually pulls in, branding it as racing “for racers, not MBA grads.” He wasn’t shy about it on podcasts either, telling the France family flat out: “I don’t fail.”

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In March, COO Scott Woodruff got fired by text. He’d warned leadership that their registration system was broken and drivers literally couldn’t sign up for the stock car series. He posted the receipts online, saying he’d just been “very truthful about where we were as a sanctioning body.”

Two months later, Leah Martin, the first woman ever to run a major U.S. motorsports sanctioning body, got fired in the middle of a live powerboat race. In Florida, two hours after meeting with Cuttell face to face, with no warning at all. Her husband happened to be driving the safety boat that day. He found out his wife got fired mid-race, turned the boat around, and just walked off.

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The whole IHRA event stalled. Cuttell himself was out on the water at the time, racing his own boat, waiting for the delay to clear.