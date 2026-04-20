Essentials Inside The Story Palou earned the 22nd IndyCar win in his last 89 starts with yet another win Sunday in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Palou has already won three of the season's first five races – and there's 13 more remaining for him to potentially win

Is Palou's dominance both good and bad for the sport?

Another IndyCar race, another Alex Palou win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In other words, same story, different day and different race – this time it was Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – but once again the same old end result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palou has now won three of this season’s first five races and 22 of his last 89 career IndyCar starts (and a mind-boggling 47 podium finishes in that same period). That means Palou has an outstanding .250 IndyCar career winning percentage to date and an even better .530 podium average.

He’s also the defending Indianapolis 500 champion, as well as having won the last three IndyCar season championships and four of the last five.

ADVERTISEMENT

But at this point, who’s really counting?

Actually, is there really any point left to keep counting with the way the guy in the No. 10 Honda has been absolutely so dominant and is showing no signs of slowing down?

ADVERTISEMENT

Many sportsbooks are making him even money at best to win each time he climbs behind the wheel – or worse, some sportsbooks are even making him “chalk” (which means odds are below even money, so that even if Palou wins, bettors who drop bucks on him would still not recoup the amount of their original bet — like betting $20 to wind up winning just $10 in return — thus winding up losing money).

And here’s the scariest fact of all about Palou: he hasn’t even reached his prime as a driver yet. He isn’t even 30 years old, having just turned 29 on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do the math – and you may need a calculator to help – but if he continues at his incredible current pace, by the time Palou turns 40, he’ll have racked up something like close to 60 wins and 12 or 13 IndyCar championships.

As I watched the ultra-talented Spaniard meticulously work his way to the front of the field in Sunday’s race – and then held on to win once again in almost easy-peasy like fashion – my mind asked the same question it’s asked probably at least 15 times already:

ADVERTISEMENT

How in the heck does he keep winning and make it look sooooooo easy almost every single time?

Then it finally hit me, and I’m now convinced I may be the only person in the world to have finally broken the code to Palou’s success:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody, and I mean nobody, can be THAT good as Palou has been without some artificial help.

That HAS to be the only logical way there is to explain the Palou Code of IndyCar success, because no one has found any other rhyme or reason how he keeps winning and looks so nonchalant in doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago April 19, 2026, Long Beach, Ca, USA: NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA SERIES driver, ALEX PALOU 10 ESP of Barcelona, Spain, wins the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at The Streets of Long Beach in LONG BEACH, CA. NTT INDYCAR SERIES: April 19, 2026: Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach: Alex Palou PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa161 20260419_aaa_a161_003 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Sure, there’s no question that he’s extremely talented, perhaps the most talented IndyCar driver since AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti, but his superhuman and supernatural ability is getting more and more suspect with each win. Well, maybe suspect at least in the minds of every other IndyCar driver and team except for his boss, Chip Ganassi, and Palou’s teammates, Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson.

They know who and what they have in Palou and are glad he’s on their side rather than as an opposing rival – although every time Palou wins, that’s also a win that deprives Dixon and Simpson from reaching victory lane themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it, Palou makes winning look easy. So much so that it’s no longer big news when Palou wins a race – but rather it’s big news when he DOESN’T win.

That’s where the AI aspect comes into play. It HAS to be the only plausible answer.

The more I watch him, the more I’m convinced that Palou isn’t a human being but rather is an AI-powered robot or drone. All Ganassi has to do is whisper in Palou’s ear to go win another race, and the AI-powered Palou responds and delivers like a good robot or drone does.

Frankly, while I mean this in the most complimentary way possible – and not as a criticism per se – but I’m tired of Palou winning so much, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that feels that way.

And if Sunday’s win, along with his earlier season triumphs at St. Petersburg, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama, are any indication of what Palou is going to continue to do in this season’s 13 remaining races, IndyCar might as well just call off the rest of the season and award Palou his fifth championship now and save everyone else a lot of heartache, frustration, trouble and expense.

Imago April 19, 2026, Long Beach, Ca, USA: NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA SERIES driver, ALEX PALOU 10 ESP of Barcelona, Spain, races through the turns during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at The Streets of Long Beach in LONG BEACH CA. Long Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20260419_aaa_a161_011 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Here’s another reason why I think AI is powering Palou: he grew up never aspiring to be an IndyCar driver. He wanted to make it in Formula One. But with so few open rides in the world’s largest and most competitive open-wheel racing series, Palou took the next best route by finding his way to the second-largest and second-most competitive open-wheel series, IndyCar.

Even when McLaren Racing tried to steal him from Ganassi a few years back for an anticipated F1 ride, prompting several major lawsuits, monetary settlements and Palou ultimately sticking with the Chipster, Palou appears to have put F1 in his rearview mirror – at least for now.

That, or perhaps he made a deal with the AI devil to keep dominating IndyCar until there’s nothing left to win or dominate and is forced to move to F1 or NASCAR to once again have a real challenge.

But all I know is that now, as IndyCar continues to steal fans away from NASCAR and has finally begun to approach its most popular reign in 30 years since the split with the Indy Racing League in 1996, the last thing the sport and the sanctioning body needs is to take steps backward if fans of every other driver other than Palou just throw up their hands, give up cheering for their favorite driver, and lose interest in the sport because Palou is just so dominant and remains that way.

Don’t believe me? Did you already forget how Jimmie Johnson’s five consecutive championships from 2006-2010 and his overall record-tying seven NASCAR Cup titles turned countless fans away from the sport, never to return as a result?

Imago April 19, 2026, Long Beach, California, USA: Driver ALEX PALOU tosses his hat into a crowd of fans after winning the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA series race on Sunday, April 19, 2026 in Long Beach, California. 51st Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAh206 20260419_znp_h206_001 Copyright: xBenjaminxHansonx

I don’t know, maybe someone like McLaren’s Zak Brown or Gene Haas or Michael Andretti or Michael Jordan could get together to start a GoFundMe account to raise money to steal Palou away for an F1 team – or maybe even a NASCAR team – to take him off IndyCar’s hands.

It may be the only way outside of AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Microsoft CoPilot and Grok that we can finally keep Palou from continuing his incredible winning ways.