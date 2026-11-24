IndyCar has not raced at Kansas Speedway since 2010, but the prospect of seeing its cars back on the 1.5-mile oval has suddenly gained momentum. A recent tire test featuring Will Power and Pato O’Ward produced speeds of around 215 mph, immediately raising questions about the series’ intentions. With NASCAR already scheduled to visit Kansas in May 2027, the timing has fueled speculation about another shared weekend. And comments from Will Buxton and Kevin Harvick suggest there may be more to this test than simply gathering data.

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“Why are they testing tires at Kansas, Kevin Harvick? There is a rumor that we will be doing the doubleheader with NASCAR at the start of May,” Will Buxton said on the SPEED With Harvick and Buxton podcast. Those comments connected IndyCar’s recent Kansas outing to a potential shared weekend with NASCAR in 2027.

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The addition would bring another oval to the IndyCar calendar and increase the schedule to 18 races. However, neither championship has confirmed the rumored event.

The November 20 session featured Andretti Global’s Will Power driving a Honda-powered entry and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward representing Chevrolet. Together, the drivers completed more than 200 laps while working with Firestone and IndyCar on tire compounds and aerodynamic configurations. It was particularly significant because the current Dallara DW12 chassis, introduced in 2012, had never turned laps at Kansas.

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The speeds certainly caught attention. Based on the track’s previously published 1.52-mile measurement, Power recorded an unofficial best of 215.060 mph, while O’Ward reached 214.790 mph. Those numbers were faster than the 212.145 mph pole speed recorded by Ryan Briscoe for the final IndyCar race at Kansas in 2010. The drivers also experimented with different aerodynamic settings to understand how the cars would behave in traffic.

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Kansas offers an attractive opportunity for IndyCar to restore a high-speed intermediate oval to its calendar. The 1.5-mile D-shaped circuit features progressive banking ranging from 17 to 20 degrees. Scott Dixon won the last IndyCar race there in 2010, ending a decade-long run of events at the venue. The series has not competed at another comparable 1.5-mile oval since leaving Texas Motor Speedway after the 2023 season.

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IndyCar’s 2027 schedule currently has four oval venues: Indianapolis, Phoenix, World Wide Technology Raceway and Milwaukee, with five oval races in total. Losing Nashville Superspeedway created an opening for the series to strengthen its oval lineup. A Kansas event would provide a different challenge from the short ovals and Indianapolis, while bringing back a style of racing that has been missing from the calendar.

Harvick was clearly receptive to the idea, especially because of the track’s characteristics. “I think that if you’re going to do an oval race, you know, Kansas is smoother than anywhere else that we race,” he explained. He also pointed to the progressive banking and argued that other potential venues, including Chicagoland and Charlotte, would be less suitable because of their rougher surfaces.

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The former NASCAR Cup Series champion also addressed a concern that inevitably follows discussions about IndyCar returning to high-speed ovals: safety. Harvick acknowledged that fans remember some of the serious accidents from the past, particularly those involving pack racing. However, he believes the series is in a better position today. “They’ll put on a great race. I miss those races, and I know that there were some things that went down, but I feel like they’re in a better spot from a safety side of things than where they were back then,” he said.

In 2011, Dan Wheldon lost his life in a 15-car accident during the season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The crash occurred on Lap 11, with cars traveling at extremely high speeds in a tightly packed field. IndyCar’s subsequent investigation examined several contributing factors, including the track configuration, the speeds involved, and the number of cars. The accident prompted a wider reassessment of oval-racing safety.

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The DW12 chassis, introduced in 2012 and named in Wheldon’s honor, incorporated several safety improvements, including rear-wheel guards and redesigned bodywork intended to reduce the chances of cars interlocking wheels. IndyCar later introduced the Aeroscreen in 2020, adding another layer of cockpit protection. These developments support Harvick’s point about how much the sport has evolved, although they do not eliminate the inherent risks of high-speed oval racing.

Beyond the competition itself, a Kansas return would strengthen the growing relationship between NASCAR and IndyCar. Their shared Phoenix weekend in March 2026 was considered a success, and both championships are already scheduled to return to the same venue on March 13-14, 2027. Buxton called that collaboration hugely exciting, pointing to the benefits of having the two championships work together rather than compete for attention. He also believes another shared event could attract considerable interest.

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NASCAR’s Cup Series is scheduled to race at Kansas on May 9, 2027, with the Truck Series competing the previous day. An IndyCar race on Saturday would create another doubleheader, potentially placing the series at the track between the Indianapolis 500 open test on May 4-5 and the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 15. That would make an already demanding stretch even busier for IndyCar teams, especially with the Indianapolis 500 approaching.

Still, Buxton sees plenty of reasons to be optimistic. He believes the Kansas test would not have happened without a strong possibility of the event materializing. “So, if it does happen, and I think there’s a lot of hope that it does, I think it can only be a positive thing,” he said. For now, fans will have to wait for official confirmation, but the 215 mph laps have certainly given the Kansas return rumors some momentum.