“Life Has Delivered a New Fight” – Paddock Support Surges As IndyCar Veteran Issues Brave Statement After Cancer Diagnosis

A well-known name in the IndyCar paddock has been diagnosed with cancer, and he shared the news himself. It came in a statement posted to X that took its time getting there. Most of it is about racing and about how many times he has had to fight for a place on the grid.

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The voice will be familiar to anyone who has watched FOX’s IndyCar coverage over the past two seasons, where he works as a pit reporter and analyst. He has also been racing in the series since 2017. The statement came from Jack Harvey.

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“My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next. The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of,” Harvey posted on X. “There have been moments when the path forward was obvious, and plenty when it wasn’t. I’ve had to earn opportunities, fight to keep them, and learn how to keep moving when things didn’t go the way I planned.

“But through all of it, I’ve never stopped believing that there was something worth fighting for. Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep. I have recently been diagnosed with cancer.”

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Harvey’s path to the grid has rarely been a straight one.

He made his IndyCar debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500 for Meyer Shank Racing, having won six races in Indy Lights, now Indy NXT, and taken a British F3 title before that. His best result is third at the 2019 INDYCAR Grand Prix on the Indy road course.

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That season, his car ran pink as part of AutoNation’s “Drive Pink” campaign for breast cancer research, a cause Harvey said at the time reached anyone touched by cancer, directly or indirectly, which is most people.

He stayed with Meyer Shank through 2021, then moved to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2022 and 2023. Most of 2024 was spent at Dale Coyne Racing. Since then, he has run the Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, finishing 19th in 2025 and returning in the No. 24 Chevrolet this year.

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Harvey joined FOX in 2025, the network’s first season with the IndyCar package, and covers both the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT, a job he has held alongside his driving.

“My goals for 2027 have not changed,” Harvey added. “I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500. I am receiving excellent care and support from the team around me, my family, friends, DRR, FOX, INDYCAR, and many more. I’ve never backed away from a challenge in my life, and this circumstance is no different. So… Let’s fight.”

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There is no mention of stepping back. He points instead to the grid at St. Petersburg and a race car again in May, a plan that would have him back in the cockpit ahead of the 111th Indianapolis 500.

Support has poured in from the paddock, the broadcast booth, and the stands. Here is some of what they wrote.

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Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Conor Daly, who has been around the IndyCar paddock since before Harvey got there, commented on his Indy 500 teammate’s post, “We’re with you brother, you got this 💪.”

James Hinchcliffe, the retired six-time winner who came back from a near-fatal crash at Indianapolis in 2015 and took the pole for the 500 a year later, commented, “You’ve always been a fighter. This thing doesn’t stand a chance. 💪.”

Team Pesnke’s David Malukas, who has had his own injury setbacks, wrote, “You got this Jack💪.”



While the drivers were quick to respond, IndyCar teams too shared their support for Harvey.



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“Sending all of our support ❤️,” was Chip Ganassi Racing’s message for Harvey while Abel Motorsports commented, “We’re all thinking of you Jack, you got this ❤️.”

FOX broadcaster Kevin Lee, Harvey’s colleague on the network’s IndyCar coverage, wrote, “Your racing family is with you! We can’t wait to celebrate your next win!!!”



Another broadcaster who shared his support for Harvey was Will Buxton, who took a moment to let Harvey know that he won’t be treating him any differently, yet voiced his support for his colleague.



“This absolutely does not mean I’m going to go easy on you or trading players on fantasy NFL,” Buxton’s message read. “In all seriousness, we are family mate. We’ve got you. Always. Visor down. Kick its ass.”

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Eric Smith, Content Lead at IndyCar, one of the groups Harvey thanked by name, added a message of support as well. He wrote, “You got this! Here for you anytime!”

One fan, a leukemia survivor added a comment that may give Harvey the kind of morale boost he needs for this big fight.

“I was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 39,” The fan commented. “I’ve been through treatments four times. I’m 60 years old. It’s part of my life and it’s a fight I will carry till my final days. Make peace with God through Jesus. Enjoy every day. Never stop fighting.”

Nobody around the series is pretending this will be easy, and Harvey didn’t either. He made no promises about how it will go, only about how he intends to face it. The paddock, the broadcast team, and plenty of fans are already behind him, and they all want the same thing: to see Jack Harvey back on track, at his very best.