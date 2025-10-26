Insider Reveals OEM Investment Shift Highlights Manufacturers’ Growing Role in NASCAR’s 2026 Plans

OEMs have NASCAR in a chokehold. Even veteran racers like Kevin Harvick have directly criticized the influence of the original equipment manufacturers, going as far as to say that they’re shaping rules, performance, and even the competition, having a bigger say than the drivers or smaller teams. He said, “I think right now … the manufacturers … have too much control of the rules. … at some point, we have to try to blow the thing up to make it better in a big way.” The 2014 Cup Series champ feels that the engine limits favor manufacturer costs over performance.

But now, with a brand-new OEM emerging in the NASCAR world, things are about to take a drastic turn. 2026 is set to be revolutionary, not just because of the horsepower increase or Chevy introducing a new body style next year. It’s because Ram is finally returning to NASCAR thanks to Kaulig Racing. However, one NASCAR insider is issuing a stern warning that the investments in OEMs can change the game entirely.

Parker Kligerman gets real about the power and control of OEMs

Speaking on the Money Lap podcast, Parker Kligerman sounded off. He said, ” Wow. And they’re making big investments in the F1 world right now. But that’s not good. That’s not what they would want to see by any means. None of these OEMs. I mean, talk about how much control and power they have and how much they invest now. That is not a good time. They will be coming back in 26 with a vengeance, most likely, especially in the Cup Series. And the trucks. Not sure about the Xfinity, but we’ll see. So, yeah, that’s pretty nuts, man.”

This comment highlights a broader concern. With manufacturers investing resources in their global motorsports programs, they’re also getting more and more control in the process, especially in NASCAR, which is continuing to expand rapidly. From rulemaking influence to technical support for teams, OEMs now have a direct hand in shaping performance and strategy across the Cup and Truck Series.

Just take Team Penske and Kaulig Racing, for example. While Roger Penske juggles multiple OEM alliances, Ford in NASCAR, Chevrolet in IndyCar, Porsche in IMSA, and the FIA World Endurance Championship, Kaulig Racing is breaking new ground. It’s the first team to run with two different manufacturers under the same NASCAR umbrella (Chevrolet in the Xfinity and Cup, and Ram set for Truck). In 2026, the team will expand its operations to include two charter cup teams, three Xfinity entries, and five trucks.

Kligerman’s remarks suggest that this concentration of power is both a boon and a potential challenge. While it strengthens certain teams, it can also create an imbalance and raise questions about who ultimately dictates the sport’s direction. And as NASCAR holds Gen 8 talks with new manufacturers entering the sport, they are poised to assert even greater control. Next season could see more intense rivalries, bigger investments, and a clear demonstration of how deeply OEM investment is reshaping NASCAR’s competitive dynamics. Meanwhile, teams are trying to maintain an illusion of business as usual.

Kaulig Racing reveals its first RAM-backed Truck driver

Kaulig Racing has roped in reigning ARCA Menards champion Brenden “Butterbean” Queen as its first RAM truck driver for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This announcement came last week, as Queen is the first of five drivers confirmed for Kaulig’s RAM-based Truck Series lineup.

In a team release, Queen was overjoyed, saying, “A big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, RAM, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity. I’m just a short-track kid who’s worked hard every day, never really knowing if I’d ever make it to this level. I’m very thankful for this chance and can’t wait to get rolling with RAM and Kaulig Racing. The goals are simple: build a winning team and chase championships.”

Queen entered the role after an outstanding 2025 ARCA Menards Series campaign, winning eight races and posting 17 top-five finishes to clinch the championship. He also impressed in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Xfinity Series car, finishing ninth and leading eight laps at Kansas in one of his two starts. Earlier this week, Kaulig announced that Queen would compete in the remainder of the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 11. But things will surely look different for the ARCA star next year.