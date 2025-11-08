“Just Quit”: Fans Livid Over Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Schedule Proposal

“Yeah, it’s definitely a long year… it always is,” said an exhausted Kyle Larson last month. Indeed, the Cup Series calendar has become something of a grind. With 36 races spanning from February into November, even the most seasoned drivers like Larson talk about getting fatigued or losing the sense of urgency mid-season. It’s not just him; many others, like Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr, have expressed how the schedule feels long, and it should have some weekend breaks in the summer.

So here’s the meat of what he’s floating. During his latest appearance on the Rubbin is Racing Podcast, Larson is proposing a sort of “speed-weeks” model within NASCAR, where clusters of races are grouped (for example, tracks like Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway) and raced in a short span of two or three weeks.

The idea is to heat up the pace, create momentum, give the fans a sense of urgency, and create breathing room elsewhere on the schedule. His overarching comments about the long season and desire for more pace reflect the idea.

The timing of this suggestion is important. NASCAR has been in public discussion about schedule fatigue, and fans, media, and insiders are raising concerns that 36 races might be too many. One story noted that across 52 calendar weeks, the Cup Series occupies about 70% of the year. Larson’s thoughts echo that broader sentiment. He said earlier that “it’s a long year” when speaking of the season.

If NASCAR were to embrace a “speed weeks” cluster strategy, it could reshape the rhythm of the season. Instead of scattered events, bursts of high-action would flow, perhaps followed by breaks that allow for travel, marketing push, fan engagement, and driver/rest recovery.

For the drivers, less marathoning might mean better performance all year; for fans, it might mean fewer “gone weeks” where the season just drags on. Of course, such a shift brings logistical and commercial questions. Tracks, sponsors, TV networks, and teams are all locked into existing structures. NASCAR would have to balance tradition, venue contracts, and the business of 36 events while exploring change.

But with Larson calling attention to the issue, and fan commentary gaining volume, it might not just be idle talk anymore. In short, Kyle Larson isn’t calling to slash the season down to half the number of races overnight. He’s saying the current calendar could use a tweak, speed up the tempo, cluster the big weeks, give breathing room, and make each chunk of the season feel more like a sprint than a long slog.

Earlier this year, Bubba Wallace had said, “From the social side of things … week one of January … you get one month off. So, I mean, yeah, I think we all are agreeing that it’s too long…” Martin Truex Jr. had similar thoughts, “Oh, I vote for less every day of the week … It would be nice to have a few weekends off throughout the summer.”

Whether NASCAR takes it up remains to be seen, but with drivers and fans alike identifying fatigue as a problem, his voice carries weight. Fans on Reddit are not in tandem with what Larson thinks, and they were quick to express their disappointment.

Fans fire back at Larson’s plan

One fan summed up the nostalgic side of the argument perfectly: “I for one enjoyed mid-week races during that COVID season.” That throwback refers to NASCAR’s 2020 pandemic schedule shake-up, when the sport doubled up on tracks and even raced on weekdays to make up for postponed events.

Those mid-week races offered a fresh rhythm and higher TV novelty, at least for a while. But once normal scheduling returned, mid-week ratings dropped, and networks preferred to stick to their traditional weekend broadcast windows.

Another fan pointed out what many already know about Larson, saying, “Dirt racer would like a dirt racing type schedule. This checks out.” It’s true. Larson grew up running dirt sprint cars and still competes regularly in them.

His mindset comes from that world, one built around intense, back-to-back events that pack multiple races into a short window. The “Speed Weeks” concept mirrors that dirt-track grind, like Florida’s World of Outlaws opener or the Chili Bowl in Tulsa. It fits Larson’s DNA perfectly.

But not everyone was buying it. Skeptics were quick to highlight the real-world hurdles. “On paper, it’s a decent idea, but the reality is the ratings for those races will be horrible, and it would burn out the teams and drivers even worse,” one fan wrote.

That’s a valid concern; teams already grind through a 38-week season that includes travel, simulator prep, and sponsor events. Compressing the calendar could make life even tougher for crews and broadcasters alike. NBC’s Steve Letarte and former driver Jeff Burton have both noted that a shorter or denser schedule might sound appealing but could “hurt competitive quality and logistics.”

Then came the trolls and the dreamers. One tongue-in-cheek commenter fired back with their own idea, “I propose a speed year, 52 races in 40 weeks. That leaves 12 weeks for Speed Week! 24 races in 12 weeks for maximum fun and speed.”

It’s a joke, of course, but it shows how Larson’s remarks ignited fans’ imaginations. The debate isn’t just about how long the season should be. It’s about what NASCAR’s identity looks like moving forward.

Finally, there were the critics who didn’t mince words. “Nothing more endorsing of the sport than the champion complaining about the length of the season… dude. Just quit NASCAR. You’ve shown numerous times that you hate it. Just leave,” one angry fan posted.

It’s a harsh take, but not surprising in a sport where drivers are expected to project constant passion for the grind. In reality, Kyle Larson has repeatedly said he loves NASCAR but believes there’s room for smarter scheduling, not fewer races, just a tighter cadence.