LIV Golf and PGA Tour Pros Pushed Closer Together by Common Agenda for the Walker Cup

When Luke Poulter was asked earlier this week if his father, none other than Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, had given him any tips on how to face the Americans at this year’s Walker Cup, he gave a typically cool-headed answer — “We talk about it a bit… I’m sure we’ll chat about it this week a little bit more, and he’ll maybe give some advice to the team.” Now, that ‘maybe‘ has quickly turned into a definite, as his team members revealed how Ian Poulter and other players have been helping them prepare.

In a press conference on Thursday, Luke Poulter’s teammates Niall Shiels Donegan and Tyler Weaver were asked whether they’d leaned on anyone in particular for advice, not just about the course, but also about how to navigate the challenges in a format like the Walker Cup. Weaver quickly stepped in, pointing to having the advantage of having access to Ian Poulter. “We were lucky enough to have Luke Poulter on the team and his dad Ian here, so being able to talk to him obviously about the Ryder Cup and his experiences, and yeah, having the chance to ask him questions and what it means and how to play these events, how to deal with the pressure has been so important. It’s been great for us to be able to ask him questions and learn,” Weaver expressed.

Donegan was quick to add in too, highlighting just how much support the squad has received from Ian Poulter— “Yeah, last night we had dinner with Ian, which was really special. Obviously, he’s done a lot in team golf, and it was pretty cool to get some lessons from him.” Having someone like Poulter so close to lean on for advice is a massive advantage for Team GB & I.

Ian Poulter has been a part of the Ryder Cup seven times and has a legendary 6-0-1 unbeaten singles record. He has been on the winning side five times for Team Europe and has an overall record of 15-8-2 in the biennial event. Since the format of the Walker Cup is pretty much the same as the Ryder Cup, he definitely must have some handy tips for the young amateurs with all that experience. But it was not just him.

Even other members from past Ryder Cups, like Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald, reached out and shared insights and messages of encouragement to the team, as Donegan added, “We’ve also had some messages from Harrington, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald, Paul McGinley — all messages of encouragement, and just talking about how special this week is going to be.” These are names with serious match play pedigree and Ryder Cup legacies that speak volumes.

Pádraig Harrington, who, like Poulter, has played in seven Ryder Cups, including captaining Team Europe in 2021. Out of the seven times he’s been part of the team, he led Europe to Victory four times, the last being in 2010. But it’s not just his Ryder Cup pedigree that makes his message meaningful. Harrington is also a six-time PGA Tour winner, including three major championships —two Open titles (2007 & 2008) and a PGA Championship (2008). His experience at the highest level of both individual and team golf brings serious weight to his words.

Luke Donald, on the other hand, brings a unique perspective as the captain of Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Having played in four Ryder Cups himself and even as a captain in 2023, his advice to the young Walker Cup team comes from firsthand match play experience with leadership insights. For players like Donegan and Weaver, this mentorship is invaluable. After all, the Walker Cup isn’t just another 72-hole stroke play event. It’s a cauldron of pressure, and learning how to thrive in that environment.

How GB & I’s matchplay strategy and form could turn the tide at the Walker Cup

For Team GB&I, the game plan this weekend is clear — focus on playing their own game, and not just playing to defeat their opponent. Niall Shiels Donegan summed it up perfectly at the press conference, recalling advice he received from Craig Connelly, Martin Kaymer’s longtime caddie, back in 2021 — “Just play your own game, don’t play your opponent, stick to your plan, and just see what happens.” Donegan added, “That’s been the lesson I’ve tried to live true to in every match play event I’ve gone into,” and hopefully the same strategy will be passed on to his other teammates.

The GB & I team, which will be captained by Dean Robertson, boasts a solid team this year. Like, take Luke Poulter, for example. Even before the event kicked off, Poulter displayed some stellar skill when he made an ace on Thursday on the 3rd hole of the Cypress Point Club. Not just that, but his stellar season includes an undefeated 3-0 match play record at the SEC Championship and a top-five finish at the NCAA National Championship Semifinals. Poulter even missed out on playing at the 2025 U.S. Open when he missed the qualifying by just one shot.

Meanwhile, Stuart Grehan, the oldest member of the team, has enjoyed an impressive season of his own, capturing two titles in just four months, while also playing a key role in GB&I’s St. Andrews Trophy victory. Though both Grehan and Poulter are playing in their debut Walker Cup, their current form suggests they’ll be anything but inexperienced when the matches get underway.