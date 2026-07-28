LIV Golf to Cancel $40M Team Event After Pros Expressed Frustration About Uncertain Future – Report

LIV Golf lost its billion-dollar partner overnight. 3 months ago, the PIF announced that it would not invest in ‘Golf but Louder’ after incurring a loss of over $1 billion since its inception in 2022. This sudden parting of the PIF left the breakaway circuit and the pros stranded. After all, who would sign a deal with a league that has not profited yet? However, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil did not accept this as a defeat. He started his campaign to gain any investor with a bid of $200-$350 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This funding would allow LIV Golf to breathe in 2027 instead of closing the shop. As the CEO attempts to find a new partner, there have been many changes during the 2026 LIV Golf season. First, LIV Golf had to cancel the $30 million event in Louisiana and send Bryson DeChambeau & Co. on a 2-week break. Now the team championship in Michigan will not be happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flushing It Golf reported on X, “LIV Golf is set to cancel the Team Championship [with a $40 million purse] in Michigan with an official announcement expected tomorrow.” LIV Golf has yet to confirm or deny through any official statement.

This update comes just a week after team captain Martin Kaymer expressed his disappointment in the delay about the future. Kaymer admitted to Today’s Golfer that it was ‘highly unlikely’ that LIV Golf Michigan will be held. And it turned out to be the truth, it seems. It was widely reported that unclear answers from the leadership have been a point of frustration for the golfers. The Telegraph reported many golfers were growing impatient about the team event’s future and the leadership’s silence. One even said, “We’ve seen all reports in the media about Michigan not happening, but all we have been told is that the build-out has not started yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But this new announcement might ease some of their queries and confirm that the event build-out is probably starting to be taken out.

As LIV Golf benches another event, the question arises whether the golfers will stay till 2027 despite seeing its slow death? The league’s biggest supporter and 2-time U.S. Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau, had been pretty vocal about his future. Reportedly, Bryson’s LIV contract will expire by the end of 2026. However, instead of looking elsewhere or at the PGA Tour, DeChambeau explained that he was optimistic about the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I’m very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion. We’ll see if investors like it or not. I’m giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen.” It has not happened yet. Similarly, Jon Rahm said that he was positive about LIV Golf but didn’t divulge much about it.

In contrast, major champion Graeme McDowell explained that whether LIV finds a solution to its financial chaos or not, he will be restarting his career on the DP World Tour. He told the BBC, “Regardless of whether LIV Golf can find a solution to continue, I’ll play as a European Tour player in some way, shape or form next season, assuming the Tour still want me and we can figure that relationship out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst this, Phil Mickelson has stayed silent and absent throughout the fiasco. It remains to be seen if he will fly the LIV flag again to sign more investors. Till then, LIV Golf will have a last dance in Indianapolis for the individual championship. Or not.