Major Champ Ryan Fox’s Unique Celebration After the Open Win Gets the Golf World Talking [Again]

After an emotional weekend at Royal Birkdale on July 19, Ryan Fox became only the fourth New Zealander to win a major championship. Instead of lingering there, he flew home on a long-haul flight without Wi-Fi to celebrate with fans. Four days after arriving in New Zealand on July 24, Fox was welcomed by a huge crowd in downtown Auckland. And three weeks later, he looked back on the special day by sharing photos from the celebrations, sparking plenty of fan reactions before heading back to the US.

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“Heading back to the USA after what has been the most amazing time at home, celebrating with friends and family, and being able to share this trophy with you all,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much, New Zealand, as always proud to be a Kiwi.”

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Alongside the caption, Fox shared a collection of photos from his time back home. What made the celebration unique was the way Fox involved every generation of his family and even the All Blacks in the festivities. One of his first stops was the All Blacks camp, where he honored his father Grant Fox’s rugby legacy by bringing the Claret Jug into the team environment.

Fox reportedly took a swig of beer from the trophy, while members of his family enjoyed red wine from it. In a moment that captured global attention, his eight-year-old nephew joined in by sipping water from the Claret Jug, a playful twist that fans and golf media alike highlighted as a rare family-first gesture in major championship celebrations.

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People took time off work, left school early, or travelled into the city to catch a glimpse of Fox, who eventually addressed the crowd from the stage. The homecoming was made even more memorable by the significance of his achievement.

Fox finished 10 under par to claim the final men’s major of the season, bringing the Claret Jug back to New Zealand for the first time since Charles won The Open Championship in 1963.

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With his triumph at The Open, Fox joined Bob Charles, Michael Campbell, and Lydia Ko as New Zealand’s major champions. The golf world reacted not only to his victory but to the distinctive way he celebrated it, blending tradition with family intimacy.

Michael Campbell can relate to Ryan Fox

Sports journalist Amanda Balionis was left stunned by the crowd gathered in Auckland to celebrate Ryan Fox’s win. “How cool is this,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

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Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Michael Campbell, who won the 2005 U.S. Open, also chimed in. “Nothing better than sharing your success with the whole of New Zealand. I did it back in 2005, and it’s the most rewarding and humbling experience I’ve ever had,” he wrote.

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As Ryan Fox returns to the US, he is expected to travel to Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark, to play at the Danish Golf Championship. With his unique homecoming still fresh in memory, his next steps on tour will be watched closely by fans and analysts alike.