Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Top 5 Defensive Stars After Week 5

Not many fans appreciate the players doing the dirty work. Defense is generally very underrated among casual watchers, but when it comes to coaches, scouts, and the hard-liners, it is where stars are made. While offensive superstars grab the spotlight, the defensive specialists quietly do their job. For teams to succeed in college basketball, having an elite defense is a must. While it’s a collective effort, there are still players who have stood out. Here are the 5 defensive stars this season so far.

1. Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan Wolverines)

Michigan is currently the best team in the country. While they were snubbed off the No.1 ranking in the AP Poll, multiple analytics websites list them as the crème de la crème. Per KenPom, the Wolverines have the most miserly defense, conceding 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Yaxel Lendeborg has been a huge part of that effort. In 9 games, he is averaging 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game along with his 15 points and 3.1 assists. Per EvanMiya, he is the unrivaled defender in the country with a DBPR (Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating) of 5.06.

DBPR is an all-in-one defensive impact metric that estimates how many points per 100 possessions a player’s team defends better than an average D-I team when he is on the floor with four average teammates. Higher DBPR = more defensive value.

According to Barttorvik, he also has the highest DBPM (defensive box plus/minus or defensive value) of 7.9. While defensive play is hard to quantify, Lendeborg is currently the undisputed leader.

2. Joseph Tugler (Houston)

“Kelvin Sampson has recruited a ton of Glue Guys over the years, but JoJo is super glue,” ESPN commentator Fran Fraschilla says. Joseph Tugler, the Big 12 2024-25 defensive player of the year, has started the season with a similar mood. Tugler is averaging a career high of 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in addition to 5.2 rebounds, which includes 2.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Tugler’s consistency in grabbing those offensive boards is absolutely elite. His offensive rebound percentage of 11.2% stands in the 80th percentile per CBB Analytics. His steal and block ability is even better at 13.2% (98th percentile) and 11.1% (99th percentile), respectively.

His 7-feet-plus height and massive wingspan make him arguably the most feared defender in the country. Tugler is ranked as the second-best defender on EvanMiya with a DBPR of 4.84. He is among the premier reasons why Houston has conceded only 60 points per game and is ranked as the 5th-best defense on KenPom.

3. Cameron Boozer (Duke)

With his offensive game being so elite, Cameron Boozer’s defensive ability has received less praise. Make no mistake, he is among the most elite defenders on the scene so far. He is averaging 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and a block per game, along with 13 points and 3.8 assists. His basketball IQ has shown through just as much on defense as it has on offense. Boozer’s positioning is top-notch and seems to be thinking ahead of his opponent every time. His rebound percentage of 17.5% stand among the finest, and his 1.2 defensive shares are the most in the country.

The freshman is leading a Duke side that is conceding just 59.6 points per game (4th least). Keep in mind that Duke has already played the likes of Florida, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Kansas. Cameron Boozer has the seventh-best DBPR on EvanMiya at 4.49, but that has come against teams of elite calibre.

4. Aday Mara (Michigan Wolverines)

Aday Mara is the other leg of the Michigan defensive chair. Mara is a fierce paint-protector at 7’3 and averages a team high 2.8 blocks and 8.9 rebounds per game. With Mara protecting around the rim, Michigan has forced its opponents to shoot from the outside. Their opponents shoot nationally lowest 37.9% on two pointers and the second lowest from the field (34.5%). Mara’s DBPM stands at 7.5 on Barttorvik, which is third best in the country. He is a defensive specialist for Michigan and has so far carried out his job in an elite fashion.

5. Patrick Ngongba (Duke)



Cameron Boozer might be stealing the headlines, but Patrick Ngongba is among the most important pieces for Duke to succeed this year. He has started the season among the top defenders in the country. Ngongba averages 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while being the premier rim protector for this Duke side. With Ngongba in the paint and Boozer on the perimeter, Duke force their opponents to be inaccurate. The concede at only 34.1% which is the bar nationally. As the season drags on, Ngongba’s importance will only increase.