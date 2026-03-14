Meet Dominic Canzone: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some athletes take the spotlight overnight. Others quietly earn it, one swing at a time. Dominic Canzone belongs to the second group. From grinding through the minors to stepping onto the big-league stage, his path has been all about patience, persistence, and proving he belongs. The Cleveland-born outfielder has steadily carved out his place with the Seattle Mariners, turning opportunities into momentum.

But who really is Dominic Canzone beyond the box score? From his roots and family story to his rise in professional baseball, there’s a lot more to his journey than meets the eye. Let’s take a closer look.

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Who is Dominic Canzone? Everything to know about the Italian player

Dominic Canzone, born August 16, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio, is an American pro baseball outfielder for the Seattle Mariners. Of Italian descent, he proudly represents Team Italy in international competitions. A left-handed hitter with a knack for clutch moments, Canzone rose from Ohio State University to MLB, making his debut in 2023.

Fans love his infectious energy and signature celebrations that honor his heritage. Off the field, he’s close to family and culture, blending talent with heart. Canzone is one of those players whose game feels personal, every swing tells a story.

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Who are Dominic Canzone’s parents, Amy and Dave Canzone? All to know

Dominic Canzone grew up in Sagamore Hills, Ohio, with his parents, Amy and Dave Canzone, at the heart of his journey. His dad, Dave, coached him in baseball as a kid, nurturing both skill and discipline. His mom, Amy, faced a courageous battle with breast cancer when Dominic was young, showing the family’s resilience and strength.

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Their unwavering support, life lessons, and encouragement shaped Dominic’s character on and off the field. Today, as he shines in MLB, he often credits his parents’ guidance and love for keeping him grounded, grateful, and motivated to succeed.

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Who is his fiancée, Brittany? Everything you should know.

Dominic Canzone is engaged to Brittany Gehlmann, a fellow Ohio native who shares his love for family and community. Brittany graduated from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business in 2023 with a degree in marketing. She’s passionate about building her business career and enjoys connecting with people, whether through work or social circles.

The couple often shares glimpses of their life together online, from family moments to adventures with friends. While she keeps her professional journey private, Brittany’s support and partnership have been a constant in Dominic’s life, making them one of baseball’s admired couples.

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Dominic Canzone’s contract, salary, and net worth

Dominic Canzone’s MLB journey has slowly begun to pay off financially. After the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 2019 MLB Draft, he signed with a $170,300 signing bonus and began climbing through the minors. When he finally reached the majors in 2023, his salary jumped to about $720,000.

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The next season with the Seattle Mariners, he earned $743,700, followed by roughly $760,000 in 2025 as he continued establishing himself in the league. With steady MLB paychecks and early career bonuses, Canzone’s estimated net worth sits between $1 million and $2 million, and his earnings are likely to grow as his career progresses.

Seasons Team Salary 2019 Arizona Diamondbacks $170,300 2023 Seattle Mariners $720,000 2024 Seattle Mariners $743,700 2025 Seattle Mariners $760,000

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All about his professional career

Dominic Canzone’s professional baseball journey began when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ohio State University. Known for his strong bat and steady offensive production, he spent several seasons developing in the minor leagues, refining his hitting and power.

Canzone reached a major milestone when he made his MLB debut in 2023. Later that year, he was traded to the Seattle Mariners, opening a new chapter in his career. Still early in his big-league journey, Canzone continues working to establish himself as a dependable hitter and valuable outfielder in Seattle’s lineup.

Dominic Canzone’s story is still unfolding, and that’s what makes it exciting to watch. From his supportive family and strong roots to carving out a role with the Seattle Mariners, every step reflects patience, resilience, and steady growth. The Cleveland native has already shown flashes of the hitter he can become, but his journey in the majors is only getting started.

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As his career continues to evolve, one thing is clear: Dominic Canzone isn’t just building a stat line, he’s building a story. And if the early chapters are any indication, the best moments may still be ahead.