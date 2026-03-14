Meet Framber Valdez: Everything To Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

From small-town beginnings to dominating major league mounds, Framber Valdez has carved a path that blends talent, grit, and unshakable focus. Known for his pinpoint sinker and curveball, he’s the kind of pitcher who quietly turns games around while everyone else watches in awe.

Off the field, he balances family life and fame with the same dedication that fuels his fastballs. Stick around to see how Framber Valdez went from local fields to baseball stardom, and why his journey continues to inspire fans and aspiring athletes alike.

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Who is Framber Valdez? Everything to know about the pitcher

Framber Valdez, born November 19, 1993, in Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic, is a Dominican left-handed pitcher who’s made waves in MLB. From working odd jobs in his hometown to signing with the Houston Astros at 21, his journey is all grit and determination. Known for his deadly sinker and curveball, Valdez became a two-time All-Star and helped win the 2022 World Series.

Off the mound, he’s a devoted husband and father of three, balancing family life with baseball stardom. Valdez’s story is a mix of talent, perseverance, and heart, making him one of the game’s most inspiring pitchers.

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Who are Framber Valdez’s parents? Meet Santa Delfina Pinales de Valdez and José Antonio

Framber Valdez grew up in Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic, with his parents, Santa Delfina Pinales de Valdez and Jose Antonio Valdez. In their humble home, his parents were the heart of his world. Santa Delfina filled his life with faith and perseverance, while Jose Antonio taught him the value of hard work and resilience.

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From helping with chores to encouraging his baseball dreams, they shaped his character quietly but profoundly. Their love and guidance laid the groundwork for his journey from local fields to MLB stardom, proving that behind every athlete is a family nurturing dreams and determination.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Isamal Valdez

Framber Valdez is married to Isamal Valdez, his partner and biggest supporter from the Dominican Republic. They met in their early 20s in Guayacanes and soon built a life together, balancing love and ambition. Isamal, though mostly private, shares glimpses of family joy on social media, celebrating milestones and cheering Framber from afar.

Together, they have three sons, Nicolas, Franmy, and Frayker, creating a tight-knit, loving family. Through every pitch, win, and challenge, Isamal remains by his side, proving that behind every star athlete is a devoted partner helping make dreams a reality.

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Framber Valdez, contract, salary, and net worth

Framber Valdez made headlines with his three-year, $115 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, marking a big step in his MLB journey. He’ll earn $17.5 million in 2026, $37.5 million in 2027, and $35 million in 2028, with a 2029 mutual option at $40 million and a $5 million buyout. Performance bonuses for awards could add another $5 million per year.

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Valdez’s steady rise from humble beginnings to All-Star pitcher and World Series winner is reflected in this contract, and his estimated net worth of $8–11 million highlights both his talent and hard work. Additionally, here’s a breakdown of Framber Valdez’s contracts over the last five seasons, showing how his salary has grown alongside his rise in MLB:

Seasons Team Salary 2021 Houston Astros $637,300 2022 Houston Astros $3,000,000 2023 Houston Astros $6,800,000 2024 Houston Astros $12,100,000 2025 Houston Astros $18,000,000

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All about his professional career

Framber Valdez’s professional journey is a testament to grit and late-blooming talent. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, he signed with the Houston Astros at 21, older than many prospects, and worked his way up steadily. Debuting in MLB in 2018, he became a standout starter with his signature sinker and curveball.

Career highlights include All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023, a World Series title in 2022, an All-MLB First Team nod in 2022, and a no-hitter in 2023. Valdez blends skill, focus, and resilience, making him one of baseball’s most inspiring pitchers.

Framber Valdez proves that talent, hard work, and resilience can turn dreams into reality. From his humble beginnings to MLB stardom, he’s not just a pitcher but an inspiration, showing what dedication and family support can achieve. Keep watching, his story is far from over.