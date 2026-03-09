Meet Isaac Paredes: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some players grab headlines with flashy moments. Others quietly build a reputation that’s impossible to ignore. Isaac Paredes belongs to the second group. Born in Mexico and shaped by years of hard work, he has steadily carved out his place at baseball’s highest level with power at the plate and confidence in the infield. But his journey is more than just stats and box scores.

From his early days chasing a dream to becoming a key name in the big leagues, Isaac Paredes has a story filled with determination, growth, and a few surprising turns along the way. So who really is Isaac Paredes beyond the diamond, and how did he get here? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Isaac Paredes? Everything to know about the Mexican third baseman

Isaac Paredes is one of Mexico’s exciting talents in Major League Baseball, known for his sharp infield play and surprising power at the plate. Born on February 18, 1999, in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Paredes grew up surrounded by family and a strong love for baseball. His Mexican roots remain an important part of his identity as he continues to represent his country on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

His professional journey began in 2015 when he signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent. Years of steady development in the minor leagues helped him refine his hitting and defensive skills before reaching the majors. Over time, he has suited up for teams such as the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, and later the Houston Astros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his disciplined batting approach and versatility in the infield, Paredes has quietly built a reputation as a reliable and impactful MLB player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Isaac Paredes’s parents? Who is his gf, Paulina Quiroz? Everything to know

Isaac Paredes may be gaining attention for his performances in Major League Baseball, but he keeps much of his family life out of the spotlight. The third baseman was raised in a supportive household alongside his siblings. While his journey from Mexico to the MLB is well-documented, his parents’ names have never been publicly disclosed, reflecting the family’s preference for privacy. Still, their support played a key role in helping him pursue baseball from a young age.

Off the field, Paredes shares his life with his girlfriend, Paulina Quiroz. She is reportedly an entrepreneur from Navojoa, Sonora, and the couple went public with their relationship in 2025. Known for her beauty brand Pau Beauty, Quiroz occasionally appears in Paredes’ social media moments, offering fans a small glimpse into the baseball star’s life beyond the diamond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Paredes, contract, salary, and net worth

Isaac Paredes has quietly built both a solid reputation and a growing paycheck during his MLB journey. The Mexican infielder began his major league career earning near the league minimum, but his steady production at the plate and reliability in the infield have helped push his salary higher through baseball’s arbitration system.

ADVERTISEMENT

His earnings have grown year by year. In running format, Paredes’ salary progression looks like this: $570,000 in 2021, $700,000 in 2022, $735,000 in 2023, $3.4 million in 2024, and approximately $6.6 million in 2025. With these deals and performance incentives, his estimated net worth is believed to be around $2.5 million.

Season Team Salary 2021 Detroit Tigers $5,70,500 2022 Tampa Bay Rays $700,000 2023 Tampa Bay Rays $735,000 2024 Chicago Cubs $3,400,000 2025 Houston Astros $6,626,000

ADVERTISEMENT

All about his professional career

Isaac Paredes has built his Major League Baseball career through patience, steady improvement, and a knack for delivering timely hits. Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Paredes began his professional journey when he signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in 2015. His strong hitting ability quickly helped him climb through the minor leagues before he was traded to the Detroit Tigers, where he made his MLB debut in 2020.

Paredes truly found his rhythm after joining the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2022 season proved to be a turning point, as he showcased his power by hitting 20 home runs and becoming an important part of the lineup. His disciplined approach at the plate and ability to play multiple infield positions quickly made him a valuable asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later moved to the Houston Astros, continuing his rise as a dependable power-hitting infielder.

From a young talent in Mexico to a dependable presence in the majors, Isaac Paredes has built his career step by step through consistency and quiet confidence. His journey shows that success in baseball is not just about big moments but about steady growth, resilience, and making the most of every opportunity.

And with his career still unfolding, there’s a strong sense that the best chapters of Isaac Paredes’ story may still be ahead. If his rise so far is any indication, he’s a name fans will keep hearing for years to come.