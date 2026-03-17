Meet Jackson Chourio: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Few players capture attention like Jackson Chourio. With a mix of lightning speed, powerful swings, and fearless fielding, he’s quickly turning heads and rewriting expectations. From early promise to record-breaking moments, his journey is one to watch, and every game feels like a glimpse into baseball’s future.

Who is Jackson Chourio? Everything to know about the Venezuelan.

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Jackson Chourio, born March 11, 2004, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, is a rising star outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. Signed as a 16-year-old international free agent, he quickly wowed scouts with his rare combination of power, speed, and defense.

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Making his MLB debut in 2024, Chourio has become one of baseball’s most exciting young talents, representing Venezuelan baseball’s pride on the big stage. Right-handed at bat and in the field, his journey from local leagues to major league stardom reflects both his dedication and the growing impact of Venezuelan players in MLB.

Who are Jackson Chourio’s parents? All to know about Jackson Chourio Sr. and Angely Chourio

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Jackson Chourio grew up in a close-knit Venezuelan family that fueled his baseball dreams. His father, Jackson Chourio Sr., shared his love for the game, coaching him from an early age and teaching the fundamentals that shaped his talent.

His mother, Angely Chourio, made countless sacrifices to support her son, cheering him on at games and helping him focus on baseball. The Chourios encouraged not just skill, but passion and discipline, creating a home filled with dedication and love. Their guidance helped Jackson rise from local fields in Maracaibo to the bright lights of MLB stardom.

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Who is his GF? Everything you should know about Gabriela Alejandra Palmar

Jackson Chourio has been in a loving relationship with Gabriela Alejandra Palmar Finol, a Venezuelan lawyer and fitness enthusiast. Their bond became public around Christmas, with Gabriela appearing in holiday photos alongside Jackson and their dogs. Over time, they’ve shared special moments on social media, Gabriela cheering him on at events, gym sessions together, and romantic trips, including a sea getaway.

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She’s been a constant source of support as Jackson rose through the Brewers’ ranks, celebrating milestones and quiet moments alike. Their relationship blends passion, encouragement, and companionship, making them one of baseball’s most admired young couples.

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Jackson Chourio, contract, salary, and net worth

Before even stepping on a major league field, Jackson Chourio signed a historic eight-year, $82 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, the largest ever for a player yet to debut. With a $2 million signing bonus and escalating annual salaries averaging $10 million, he quickly became one of baseball’s most financially promising stars.

In 2025, he earned around $4 million, with pay climbing each season thanks to incentives and team options. His rapid rise, combined with endorsements and performance bonuses, has pushed his estimated net worth to roughly $8-10 million, reflecting both his talent and the Brewers’ confidence in their young phenom.

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Season Team Salary 2021 DSL Brewers 1 / DSL Brewers 2 $1,800,000 2022 Carolina Mudcats / Wisconsin Timber Rattlers / Biloxi Shuckers Minor league salary 2023 Biloxi Shuckers / Nashville Sounds Minor league salary 2024 Milwaukee Brewers $4,000,000 2025 Milwaukee Brewers $4,000,000

All about his professional career

Jackson Chourio’s professional journey began when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers at just 16. Quickly moving through the minor leagues, he wowed scouts with a rare mix of power, speed, and defensive skill, becoming one of baseball’s top prospects. In 2024, he made his MLB debut, instantly standing out with clutch hits and highlight-reel outfield plays. Known for back-to-back 20-home-run, 20-steal seasons in the majors, Chourio’s rapid rise reflects his talent, work ethic, and baseball IQ. Today, he’s not just a rising star; he’s shaping the future of the Brewers’ outfield and Venezuelan baseball pride.

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From rising star to record-breaker, Jackson Chourio is proving that talent, hard work, and passion can create magic on the field. His journey is just beginning, and if his early feats are any indication, the best is yet to come. Stay tuned, because he’s one to watch.