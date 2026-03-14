Meet Josh Naylor: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

When Josh Naylor steps up to the plate, you can feel the energy shift. From backyard games in Ontario to the bright lights of the big leagues, his journey is all about determination, growth, and seizing the moment. Fans don’t just watch him play, they watch a story unfold, one powerful hit at a time.

Whether it’s a clutch home run or a smooth defensive play, Josh Naylor keeps proving that talent paired with hard work can turn dreams into unforgettable moments.

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Who is Josh Naylor? Everything to know about the Canadian Designated Hitter.

Josh Naylor, born June 22, 1997, in Mississauga, Ontario, is a Canadian professional baseball player and a designated hitter/first baseman for the Seattle Mariners. Hailing from a baseball family, his brothers Bo and Myles also play professionally, giving him a competitive edge from childhood.

Of Canadian and Dominican descent, Naylor’s journey began with the Cleveland Indians, where his power and versatility stood out. Off the field, he’s married to singer Chantel Collado, and together they’ve started a family, blending sports, music, and life in a way that makes fans root for him both on and off the diamond.

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Who are Josh Naylor’s parents? All to know about Chris and Jenice Naylor.

Josh Naylor’s parents, Chris and Jenice Naylor, are the heart of a baseball family that produced multiple pro players. They raised Josh, Bo, and Myles with encouragement, discipline, and a deep love for the game. From early practices to weekend tournaments in Ontario, they were always hands-on, coaching, cheering, and guiding their sons while balancing school and life.

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Their home was filled with baseball talk, family support, and lessons on hard work. By fostering talent while keeping family first, Chris and Jenice built the foundation that allowed their sons to turn childhood passion into professional baseball success.

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Are his brothers also athletes?

Josh Naylor isn’t the only athlete in his family, his younger brothers, Bo and Myles Naylor, are rising stars in professional baseball. Bo, a catcher for the Cleveland Guardians, impresses with his defense and growing power at the plate. While Myles plays in the Athletics farm system and stands out for his leadership and game sense.

Growing up in Ontario, the three brothers trained together, challenged each other, and shared a love for baseball that fueled their ambitions. With constant encouragement from their parents and a competitive yet supportive home environment, the Naylor siblings have all turned childhood passions into professional success, making their family a baseball powerhouse.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Chantel Collado

Josh Naylor’s wife is Chantel Collado, a talented Canadian singer of Dominican and Uruguayan roots, known for her bachata and Latin-pop music. They met in high school at St. Joan of Arc Secondary in Mississauga, Ontario, and quickly became inseparable, even attending prom together in 2015.

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Years of dating through Josh’s rising baseball career strengthened their bond. In June 2023, Josh proposed on a San Diego beach, and they married on January 4, 2025, in Ontario. Now, they’re enjoying married life and family milestones, including expecting their first child, blending music, baseball, and love in everyday life.

Josh Naylor, contract, salary, and net worth

Josh Naylor has steadily built himself into one of MLB’s most reliable hitters, and his earnings reflect that journey. He started in Cleveland on pre‑arbitration deals and moved up through arbitration, now securing major league contracts that highlight his value. In 2026 alone, he’s slated to earn $11.3 million, and his career earnings already top $39 million. With endorsements and bonuses included, his net worth is estimated at around $7–8 million. From early minor league deals to his big Mariners contract, Naylor’s rise shows how talent, consistency, and timing translate into major league success.

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Season Team Salary 2021 Cleveland Guardians $577,500 2022 Cleveland Guardians $1,200,000 2023 Cleveland Guardians $3,350,000 2024 Cleveland Guardians $6,500,000 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks $10,900,000

All about his professional career

Josh Naylor’s professional journey began when he was drafted 12th overall by the Miami Marlins in 2015 out of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario. Before reaching the majors, he was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2016, where he honed his skills in the minors. Naylor made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2019, quickly becoming a reliable first baseman and designated hitter known for clutch hitting.

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After five seasons with the Cleveland Guardians from 2020 to 2024, he signed a five-year deal with the Seattle Mariners in 2026, stepping into a new chapter of his career defined by growth, versatility, and consistency.

Bottom line? From early days in Ontario to the big leagues, Josh Naylor has shown that talent, grit, and family support can take you far. Every swing, every catch, every milestone tells a story of growth and dedication. Whether fans are cheering from the stands or following his journey online, one thing is clear: Josh Naylor isn’t just playing baseball, he’s shaping a legacy that keeps everyone watching and rooting for what comes next.