Meet Miles Mastrobuoni: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some players make headlines with towering home runs. Others quietly win respect by doing a little bit of everything. Miles Mastrobuoni falls into the second category. From grinding through the minor leagues to carving out a place in Major League Baseball, his journey is built on versatility, persistence, and a never-quit mindset.

Whether it’s stepping into different positions on the field or embracing new opportunities with different teams, he’s become the kind of player managers value more than the spotlight suggests. But who really is Miles Mastrobuoni beyond the box scores? His story reveals far more than just the stats.

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Who is Miles Mastrobuoni? Everything to know about the Italian player

Miles Mastrobuoni is an American professional baseball player known for his versatility and relentless energy on the field. Born on October 31, 1995, in San Ramon, California, the Italian-American utility player currently represents the Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball.

Mastrobuoni can comfortably play multiple infield and outfield positions, making him a valuable asset for any roster. He previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs after starring in college baseball with the Nevada Wolf Pack. Proud of his Italian roots, he has also represented Italy in the World Baseball Classic, adding an international chapter to his baseball journey.

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Who are Miles Mastrobuoni’s parents, Frank and Barbara Mastrobuoni? All to know

Miles Mastrobuoni grew up in a supportive household led by his parents, Frank and Barbara Mastrobuoni. While they prefer to stay out of the public spotlight, their influence on Miles’ journey is undeniable. The California-based couple encouraged his love for sports early on and supported him through years of competitive baseball. Their steady backing followed him from youth leagues to college baseball with the Nevada Wolf Pack and eventually to the major leagues.

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Proud of their Italian heritage, the Mastrobuoni family has celebrated Miles’ rise in baseball, including his chance to represent Italy internationally while continuing his professional career in MLB.

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Who is his fiancée, Jessica Kulick? Everything you should know

Miles Mastrobuoni tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but Jessica Kulick has been identified as his longtime partner. The Seattle Mariners utility player rarely shares many details about their relationship publicly, choosing to keep things mostly private.

However, Kulick has an important presence in his life as he continues his journey through professional baseball. Unlike many partners of professional athletes, she maintains a low public profile, which means little information about her background is widely reported. Even so, she is known for supporting Mastrobuoni throughout his baseball career.

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Miles Mastrobuoni’s contract, salary, and net worth

Miles Mastrobuoni has gradually built his earnings since breaking into Major League Baseball. Like many young players, he began with league-minimum salaries while establishing himself in the big leagues. He earned about $700,000 during his rookie MLB season in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays. His pay increased to $720,500 in 2023 and $746,000 in 2024 while playing for the Chicago Cubs.

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After joining the Seattle Mariners, he signed a one-year deal worth roughly $768,000 for the 2025 season. On the other hand, Miles Mastrobuoni’s estimated net worth is around $300,000 as of 2026. These steady contracts have helped him build career earnings and establish financial stability early in his professional baseball career.

Seasons Team Salary 2016 Tampa Bay Rays $100,000 2022 Tampa Bay Rays $700,000 2023 Chicago Cubs $720,500 2024 Chicago Cubs $746,000 2025 Seattle Mariners $768,000

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All about his professional career

Miles Mastrobuoni began his professional journey when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent several years developing in the minor leagues before making his Major League debut in 2022. Known for his speed and defensive flexibility, he later joined the Chicago Cubs in 2023, where he served as a dependable utility player.

Mastrobuoni eventually moved to the Seattle Mariners, continuing to contribute across multiple positions. A notable moment in his career came when he represented Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

From grinding through the minors to proving his value in the majors, Miles Mastrobuoni has built a career on persistence, versatility, and quiet determination. He may not always be the loudest name on the roster, but his ability to step in anywhere and contribute makes him the kind of player every team needs.

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As his journey continues to unfold, there’s still plenty left to watch. One thing is certain: Miles Mastrobuoni’s story is far from finished, and the next chapter might be his most exciting yet.