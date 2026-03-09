Meet Patrick Sandoval: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Some pitchers rely on pure power. Others win with control, confidence, and a little bit of swagger. Patrick Sandoval belongs firmly in the second group. From his early days chasing a baseball dream in Southern California to stepping onto some of the biggest stages in the sport, his journey has been anything but ordinary. Along the way, he has built a reputation for a devastating changeup and a calm presence under pressure.

But there is much more to his story than what happens on the mound. Curious about the people, milestones, and moments that shaped Patrick Sandoval? Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Patrick Sandoval? Everything to know about the Mexican pitcher

Patrick Sandoval is a Mexican-American professional baseball pitcher known for his impressive control and sharp changeup. Born on October 18, 1996, in Mission Viejo, California, Sandoval grew up with a strong passion for baseball and quickly developed into a promising left-handed pitcher.

He was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2015 and later became a key starter for the Los Angeles Angels. Proud of his Mexican heritage, Sandoval has also represented Mexico internationally, highlighting his roots. With his calm presence and growing MLB experience, he continues to establish himself as a reliable pitcher in professional baseball.

Who are Patrick Sandoval’s parents? Everything to know

Patrick Sandoval grew up in a close-knit family that supported his baseball dreams from the start. He was born to Jorge Sandoval and Robin Sandoval in Mission Viejo, California. His father, Jorge, is originally from Mexico City, which is where Sandoval’s Mexican heritage comes from, something he proudly represents on and off the field.

Throughout his childhood, his parents regularly encouraged his passion for baseball and stood by him during youth games and tournaments. Sandoval has often shared how much their support means to him, even gifting his mother a special baseball from one of his MLB milestones.

Is he dating anyone? All you should know

Patrick Sandoval tends to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, especially when it comes to relationships. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of him having a girlfriend, and the pitcher hasn’t publicly shared details about dating anyone. Unlike many athletes who frequently post about their partners on social media, Sandoval focuses more on his baseball career and life on the mound.

Because of this privacy, rumors about his dating life are rare. For fans curious about his relationship status, it appears Sandoval is either single or simply keeping his romantic life completely private.

Patrick Sandoval, contract, salary, and net worth

Patrick Sandoval has seen his earnings rise steadily as his career in Major League Baseball has developed. He earned $570,500 in 2021 and $720,000 in 2022 during his pre-arbitration seasons. His salary jumped to $2.75 million in 2023 and $5.025 million in 2024 through arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels.

In December 2024, Sandoval signed a two-year, $18.25 million contract, boosting his annual pay significantly. With total career earnings already exceeding $16 million, the talented left-hander has built an estimated net worth of more than $5 million while continuing to grow his MLB profile.

Seasons Teams Salary 2021 Los Angeles Angels $570,500 2022 Los Angeles Angels $720,000 2023 Los Angeles Angels $2,750,000 2024 Los Angeles Angels $5,025,000 2025 Boston Red Sox $5,500,000

All about his professional career

Patrick Sandoval began his professional baseball journey when the Houston Astros selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. A few years later, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, where his career truly started to take shape. Sandoval made his MLB debut in 2019 and gradually developed into an important part of the Angels’ pitching rotation.

Known for his sharp changeup and strikeout ability, he delivered several standout performances during the 2022 season. Beyond MLB, Sandoval has proudly represented Mexico in international competitions, reflecting both his growing reputation and strong connection to his heritage.

From a young pitcher with big dreams to a steady presence on the MLB mound, Patrick Sandoval has quietly carved out an impressive path. His journey reflects persistence, pride in his roots, and a growing impact in professional baseball.

Whether it’s his performances on the field, his family support system, or the milestones he continues to reach, there’s always another layer to his story. And if his career so far is any indication, the most exciting chapters for Patrick Sandoval may still be ahead.