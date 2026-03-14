Meet Sandy Alcantara: Everything to know about him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

When you talk about pitchers who can dominate a game from start to finish, few names stand out like Sandy Alcantara. With a fastball that can light up the radar gun and the stamina to go deep into games, he’s the kind of player opponents both respect and fear. From humble beginnings in the Dominican Republic to becoming a mainstay in Miami’s rotation, his journey is full of grit, focus, and memorable moments.

But it’s not just about the numbers. Alcantara brings quiet confidence and leadership every time he steps on the mound, making him a player worth watching every single game. Whether you’re a stats fan or just love a story of hard work paying off, his career is packed with highlights that keep fans talking.

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Who is Sandy Alcantara? Everything to know about the pitcher

Sandy Alcantara has quietly built a reputation as one of baseball’s most reliable and electric pitchers. Born on September 7, 1995, in Azua, Dominican Republic, the tall right-hander grew up in a country where baseball is more than a sport, it’s a dream shared by thousands of young players.

Alcantara made his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 before being traded to the Miami Marlins, the team where he truly found his stride. Standing 6-foot-5 with a fastball that regularly approaches 100 mph, he quickly developed into the ace of Miami’s pitching rotation.

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Proud of his Dominican roots and ethnicity, Alcantara represents the strong pipeline of talent from the Caribbean to Major League Baseball. His career reached a major milestone in 2022 when he won the National League Cy Young Award, cementing his place among the game’s elite pitchers.

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Who are Sandy Alcantara’s parents? Meet Confesor Alcantara and the late Francisca Montero

Sandy Alcantara grew up in Azua, Dominican Republic, in a family where hard work and strong values were part of everyday life. His father, Confesor Alcantara, played a steady role in guiding him while he was growing up. Although not involved in professional sports, Confesor encouraged discipline and determination, qualities that later helped Sandy develop into one of baseball’s most dependable pitchers.

His mother, Francisca Montero, was known for her caring nature and strong support for her children. She created a loving home that helped Sandy stay grounded while chasing his baseball dreams. Her encouragement gave him the confidence to pursue the sport seriously from a young age.

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Sadly, Francisca passed away in 2021 due to Lung Cancer. She couldn’t even witness many of her son’s biggest achievements in the majors. Still, Alcantara often carries the lessons from both parents with him every time he takes the mound for the Miami Marlins.

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Who is his wife? Everything you should know about Yorleni Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara shares a strong, long-standing relationship with his wife, Yorleni Alcantara, who has been part of his journey long before the Major League Baseball spotlight. The couple first met in the Dominican Republic when they were just teenagers and quickly formed a bond that would last through the ups and downs of life and baseball.

As Alcantara’s career began to take shape, Yorleni remained one of his biggest supporters. When he made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and later became the ace of the Miami Marlins, she was there every step of the way.

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The couple is happily married and shares a close family life. They are also proud parents to their son, Yorlin Sadiel, who was born in 2015. Despite Sandy’s rising fame, the Alcantara family continues to keep their personal life relatively private.

Sandy Alcantara, contract, salary, and net worth

Sandy Alcantara has grown into the cornerstone of the Miami Marlins pitching staff, and the franchise rewarded him with a long-term deal. In November 2021, the Marlins signed Alcantara to a five-year, $56 million contract extension that runs from 2022 through 2026. The deal also includes a $21 million club option for 2027, giving the team the chance to keep their ace even longer.

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His salary increases steadily throughout the contract. Alcantara earned $3.5 million in 2022, followed by $6 million in 2023 and $9 million in 2024. As he entered the later years of the deal, his salary jumped to $17 million in both 2025 and 2026, reflecting his value as one of baseball’s most dependable starters. Thanks to these contracts and bonuses, his career earnings exceed $38 million, placing his estimated net worth in a similar range.

Seasons Team Salary 2022 Miami Marlins $3,500,000 2023 Miami Marlins $6,000,000 2024 Miami Marlins $9,000,000 2025 Miami Marlins $17,000,000 2026 Miami Marlins $17,000,000

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All about his professional career

Sandy Alcantara has carved out an impressive professional career through power pitching and remarkable durability. The Dominican right-hander began his journey when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as an international free agent in 2013. After steadily climbing through the minor leagues, he made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2017, showcasing the strong arm that would soon make him one of baseball’s top starters.

Later that year, Alcantara was traded to the Miami Marlins in a deal involving Marcell Ozuna. The move became a turning point in his career, as he gradually developed into the Marlins’ ace and a leader of their pitching rotation.

Known for his blazing fastball, stamina, and calm presence on the mound, Alcantara reached the peak of his career in 2022 when he won the National League Cy Young Award, recognizing him as the league’s best pitcher.

Bottom line? From rising through the ranks in the Dominican Republic to claiming one of baseball’s top pitching honors, Sandy Alcantara has proven that talent, hard work, and determination can take you far. His blazing fastball, relentless stamina, and calm presence on the mound make him a cornerstone for any team lucky enough to have him.

But beyond the stats and awards, it’s his story of dedication and consistency that truly inspires. Keep an eye on Alcantara; his journey is far from over, and every start brings a chance for fans to witness greatness in action.